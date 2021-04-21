#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 21 April 2021
Almost 500 jobs to go as Carphone Warehouse set to close all Irish stores

All 80 stores will close their doors with immediate effect, the company said in a statement.

By Ian Curran Wednesday 21 Apr 2021, 11:58 AM
9 minutes ago 8,274 Views 12 Comments
Image: Photocall Ireland
ALMOST 500 JOBS have been lost with the closure of Carphone Warehouse’s 80 stores in the Republic of Ireland.

The retailer has 69 standalone and 12 in-store outlets, all of which will close their doors with immediate effect, according to a statement by its UK parent company, Dixons Carphone.

It follows the closure of the company’s standalone stores in the UK last year.

Staff have been informed of the decision, which the company said was influenced by changing consumer trends and decreased footfall.

“Customers are changing the way they buy mobile devices and connectivity, replacing their handsets less often and buying them separately or as part of more flexible bundles,” Dixons Carphone said in a statement.

“Over the last year, Carphone Warehouse Ireland has seen a decrease in footfall year to date in excess of 40% and a 25% increase in customers buying sim free handsets.”

Some 485 redundancies are expected as a result of the decision, the statement said.

The company added, “Carphone Warehouse Ireland colleagues have worked hard to make Carphone Warehouse Ireland a success and have been the driving force behind its well-earned reputation for excellent customer service and support.

“This difficult decision is no reflection on their commitment, dedication and professionalism.”

The British company said all employees would be “fully supported” following the announcement.

“Dixons Carphone will go well beyond its obligations in financial and other support for all affected colleagues,” the statement said.

Ian Curran
ian@thejournal.ie

