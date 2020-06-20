Firefighters and gardaí at scene of car on fire at Carrickmines Retail Park

DUBLIN FIRE BRIGADE is currently attending the scene of a car on fire in Carrickmines Retail Park, Dublin.

Dublin Fire Brigade said the incident involved a vehicle fire which affected a nearby gas main.

Three fire engines are currently attending the blaze.

Smoke is visible in the area and Gas Networks Ireland and gardaí are on scene.

Gardaí have confirmed that no injuries have been reported.

AA Roadwatch has said traffic is heavy on the Glenamuck Road approaching the Ballyoran Road Junction.

“Take care as smoke may be affected visibility in the area,” it said.

Enquiries are ongoing.