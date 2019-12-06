Cars, luxury watch and over €20k in cash seized during CAB raids in Dublin

CARS, A LUXURY watch and over €20,000 in cash has been seized following searches carried out in Dublin this morning.

Five searches were carried out by the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) at one residential dwelling in Dublin 15, two business premises (in Dublin 15 and Co Wicklow) and two professional premises (in Dublin 15 and Dublin 2).

During the searches, gardaí seized:

Approximately €500 worth of cocaine

Cash to the value of around £12,000

Cash to the value of around €10,000

A Hublot watch

A 131 Audi A5 car and a 142 Mercedes C Class car

Financial documents

Electronic devices

In addition to the items seized, in excess of €190,000 held in financial accounts was restrained on foot of orders granted pursuant of Section 17(2) of the Criminal Justice (Money Laundering & Terrorist Financing) Act 2010.

All searches were conducted under CAB warrants.

No arrests have been made in relation to the seizures.

The CAB investigation is focussed on an individual who is a suspected member of an Albanian organised crime gang involved in the sale and supply of controlled drugs and people smuggling and trafficking.