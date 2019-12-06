This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Friday 6 December, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Cars, luxury watch and over €20k in cash seized during CAB raids in Dublin

No arrests have been made in relation to the seizures.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 6 Dec 2019, 3:35 PM
18 minutes ago 1,259 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4921244
The Hublot watch seized by gardaí
Image: An Garda Síochána
The Hublot watch seized by gardaí
The Hublot watch seized by gardaí
Image: An Garda Síochána

CARS, A LUXURY watch and over €20,000 in cash has been seized following searches carried out in Dublin this morning. 

Five searches were carried out by the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) at one residential dwelling in Dublin 15, two business premises (in Dublin 15 and Co Wicklow) and two professional premises (in Dublin 15 and Dublin 2). 

During the searches, gardaí seized: 

  • Approximately €500 worth of cocaine
  • Cash to the value of around £12,000
  • Cash to the value of around €10,000
  • A Hublot watch
  • A 131 Audi A5 car and a 142 Mercedes C Class car
  • Financial documents
  • Electronic devices

In addition to the items seized, in excess of €190,000 held in financial accounts was restrained on foot of orders granted pursuant of Section 17(2) of the Criminal Justice (Money Laundering & Terrorist Financing) Act 2010. 

All searches were conducted under CAB warrants. 

No arrests have been made in relation to the seizures. 

The CAB investigation is focussed on an individual who is a suspected member of an Albanian organised crime gang involved in the sale and supply of controlled drugs and people smuggling and trafficking.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie