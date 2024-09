IT WAS A PLAN that could have revitalised one of Northern Ireland’s largest stadiums, until it all fell apart.

The redevelopment of Casement Park formed a key part of a bid by Ireland and the United Kingdom to host the Euros in 2028.

Westminster pulled the plug due to “a significant risk that it would not be built in time”, saying the cost had increased to €470 million.

A spokesperson for Ulster GAA said it was “bitterly disappointing” for their organisation, as well as the Northern Irish football association (IFA) and the wider sporting community.

The Irish government says it remains committed to its pledge to part fund the redevelopment, and it says it will work closely with the United Kingdom.

This week on The Explainer, The 42‘s Gavin Cooney joins us to look at why Casement Park is back to square one. Where does this leave hopes for Northern Ireland’s hosting hopes for Euros 2028? And is there any way that Casement can get to a point where it’s match fit to host the tournament?

The Explainer / SoundCloud

This episode was brought to you by presenter Laura Byrne, executive producer Sinéad O’Carroll and senior producer Nicky Ryan.