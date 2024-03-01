Catherine Martin expected to meet RTÉ board today for first time since chair resigned

MEDIA MINISTER CATHERINE Martin will meet members of the RTÉ board today for the first time since the resignation of its chair Siún Ní Raghallaigh, according to RTÉ News.

The national broadcaster’s director-general Kevin Bakhurst is among those expected to attend the meeting.

RTÉ reports that Martin’s intention is to focus on a future funding model with the board, but it is likely the sudden resignation of the board’s chair last week will also feature in today’s discussions.

Ní Raghallaigh resigned a couple of hours after Minister Martin gave an interview on Prime Time during which she repeatedly failed to express confidence in the chair of the board.

In the same interview, Martin said she had been misinformed on more than one occasion by the chair regarding a decision to pay out an exit package to a former board executive.

Following Ní Raghallaigh’s late night resignation, the board issued a statement saying the chair had been put in a position where she had “no option” but to resign, referring to Martin’s Prime Time comments.

Martin then faced a grilling at an Oireachtas Committee and was heavily criticised by TDs in the Dáil for her handling of the situation, with many accusing her of effectively sacking the chair on live television.

The leaders of the three coalition Government parties have publicly backed Martin during the ongoing scandal.