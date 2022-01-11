#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Tuesday 11 January 2022
Advertisement

Rome church condemns funeral with swastika-draped coffin and fascist salute

The parish priest and the church distanced themselves from ‘every word, gesture and symbol’.

By Press Association Tuesday 11 Jan 2022, 6:28 PM
20 minutes ago 3,802 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5651620
People gathered around a swastika-covered casket outside the St Lucia church, in Rome
Image: Open via PA Images
People gathered around a swastika-covered casket outside the St Lucia church, in Rome
People gathered around a swastika-covered casket outside the St Lucia church, in Rome
Image: Open via PA Images

THE CATHOLIC CHURCH in Rome has strongly condemned an “offensive and unacceptable” funeral procession outside a local church during which the coffin was draped in a Nazi flag and mourners gave the fascist salute.

Photos and video of the scene outside St Lucia church following the funeral service yesterday were published by Italian online news portal Open.

They showed around two dozen people gathered outside the church as the swastika-draped coffin emerged, shouting “Presente!” with their right arm extended in the fascist salute.

In a statement today, the Vicariate of Rome strongly condemned the scene and stressed that neither the parish priest nor the priest who celebrated the funeral knew what was going to happen outside after the funeral Mass ended.

It called the swastika-emblazoned Nazi flag “a horrendous symbol irreconcilable with Christianity”.

“This ideological and violent exploitation, especially following an act of worship near a sacred place, remains serious, offensive and unacceptable for the church community of Rome and for all people of good will in our city,” it said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The statement quoted the parish priest, the Rev Alessandro Zenobbi, as distancing himself and the church from “every word, gesture and symbol used outside the church, which are attributed to extremist ideologies far from the message of the Gospel of Christ”.

Italian news reports identified the deceased as a 44-year-old former militant of the extreme right-wing group Forza Nuova, who died over the weekend of a blood clot.

Pope Francis is technically the bishop of Rome, but he delegates the day-to-day management of the diocese to his vicar, Cardinal Angelo De Donatis.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie