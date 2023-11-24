Four-day ceasefire between Israel and Hamas begins

A FOUR-DAY TRUCE in the Israel-Hamas war began this morning, with hostages set to be released in exchange for prisoners in the first major pause in seven weeks of war.

The two sides had agreed to silence guns and stop bombings from 7am (5am Irish time).

As part of the agreement, 13 women and children held hostage in Gaza are due to be freed at 4pm (2pm Irish time), followed by a number of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails, according to Qatari mediators.

Over the four days, at least 50 hostages are expected to be released, leaving an estimated 190 in the hands of Palestinian militants. In exchange, 150 Palestinians prisoners are expected to be released.

It is believed Irish-Israeli nine-year-old Emily Hand is among the hostages in Gaza, captured by Hamas. Some outlets yesterday reported that Emily is not expected to be among the first group of hostages released by Hamas today.

For Gaza’s two million-plus residents, the deal brings a promise of respite from weeks of sustained Israeli bombardment. The territory’s Hamas government says the war has so far killed about 15,000 people and displaced countless more.

Hamas is an Islamic militant group who are deemed a terrorist organisation by Israel, the US and the EU, among other powers. It has controlled the Gaza Strip since 2007 after winning the 2006 Palestinian elections and taking power by force.

At dawn, thousands of people who had fled to areas near Gaza’s border with Egypt were preparing to return to their villages.

Minutes after the truce took effect, 16-year-old Omar Jibrin emerged from a hospital in the south of the territory where he and eight family members had sought refuge.

“I’m going home,” he told AFP as he began the journey.

However, Israeli warplanes over southern Gaza dropped leaflets warning people not to head back to the north.

“The war is not over yet,” the leaflets read. “Returning to the north is forbidden and very dangerous!!!”

Around 15 minutes after the truce began, sirens warning of incoming rockets sounded in several communities along Israel’s border with Gaza, the Israeli military said, without providing further details.

The exact number of casualties in the war is impossible to independently confirm, but for many Palestinian and Israeli families, the truce came too late.

“The last thing he said to me was that he was waiting for the truce on Friday,” Fida Zayed, a Gazan whose 20-year-old son Udai was killed in a recent air strike, told AFP.

“The living here are the ones who are dead.”

Advertisement

Preparing for the worst

Qatari officials said the first of 13 hostages released will be women and children from the same families.

Speaking to AFP, a Hamas official said the hostages would be released “by 4pm at the latest”.

Teams of Israeli trauma experts and medics await them – along with specially trained soldiers who, according to guidelines, will promise to keep them safe. They will also carry a child’s favourite food.

It is understood officials are under strict instructions that hostages must be protected after their release, which includes the clause that none of them speak with the media until after they are medically assessed.

Speaking to RTÉ’s Prime Time last night in Tel Aviv, former Israeli diplomat Lasha Shakulashvili said: “These people will not be allowed to make comments to with the media. It’s very strict. They will be taken to medical facilities.”

An Egyptian security source told AFP that Israeli security officials, International Red Cross-Red Crescent staff and an Egyptian team would deploy to Rafah, on the Egypt-Gaza border, to receive the hostages, who will then be flown to Israel.

Shakulashvili told the programme that the 50 hostages will include 30 children, 12 mothers and eight elderly women. He added that it’s “very important” that Hamas fulfils this agreement, brokered by Qatari mediators.

According to the ex-diplomat, seven of the last eight ceasefires between Israel and Hamas have been broken by the militant group.

If the conditions of the ceasefire are not met, he said that would impact if the decision to continue the ceasefire for an extra number of days.

Israel says around 1,200 people, mostly civilians, were killed in the 7 October attacks. Little is publicly known about which hostages remain alive, or in what conditions the hostages have been held.

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said it had received “a first list of names” of those due to be released and been in contact with the families. It did not specify who was on the list.

“We’ve already been on an emotional roller coaster for 47 days and today is no different,” said Eyal Kalderon, a cousin of Ofer Kalderon, who is among those held captive in Gaza.

Asked if he expected kidnapped American toddler Abigail Mor Idan to be in the first batch of hostages to be released, US President Joe Biden said: “I’m keeping my fingers crossed.”

‘A safe environment’

Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails will also be released today.

The agreement entailed a “complete ceasefire with no attacks from the air or the ground” and the skies clear of drones to “allow for the hostage release to happen in a safe environment”, Ansari said.

Israel has published a list comprising the names of a total of 300 Palestinians who could be released, should the truce outlive the initial four-day period.

Among them are 33 women and 267 children and youths aged 19 and under. The list also includes 49 Hamas members.

The armed wing of Hamas agreed to the truce deal, which is also intended to provide aid to Gazans struggling to survive with shortages of food, water and fuel. It said three Palestinian prisoners would be released for each one of the hostages.

Read Next Related Reads Israel-Hamas ceasefire to begin tomorrow morning, Qatar says Doctor at Gaza's Al-Shifa hospital says its director was arrested by Israel

Palestinian prisoners will be released from three jails in Israel and the occupied West Bank, then taken to the Ofer military camp on buses, an Israeli official told AFP on condition of anonymity, adding that they were expected to be freed in the evening.

Most are from the West Bank but five are from the Gaza Strip.

No end

Governments around the world have welcomed the agreement, with some expressing hope it will lead to a lasting end to the war.

“This cannot be just a pause before the massacre starts all over again,” Riyad Mansour, Palestinian ambassador to the United Nations, told the Security Council.

Israeli officials, however, say the truce will be only temporary.

“We are not ending the war. We will continue until we are victorious,” Israel’s chief of staff, Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi, told troops he visited in Gaza.

Shakulashvili told Prime Time last night that the public in Israel are “expecting to see their loved ones” but there are worries over how many more people Hamas can deliver moving forward.

According to the former diplomat, other militant groups and sub-factions of Hamas in Gaza have too taken hostages from the Kibbutz areas of Israel, which the main Hamas group have no control over.

However, there is hope, with the increased delivery of aid into the territory, that the full number of hostages will be revealed, Shakulashvili said.

Hours ahead of the pause, fighting raged.

Anti-rocket alarms sounded in an Israeli kibbutz near the Gaza border and explosions were heard and heavy grey clouds hovered over northern Gaza, much of which has been reduced to rubble.

Hamas health ministry official Munir al-Bursh told AFP that Israeli soldiers had raided the Indonesian Hospital in northern Gaza, though Israel did not immediately comment on any operation at the facility.

Israel has repeatedly said that hospitals have been used by Hamas to cloak underground command-and-control facilities — though Hamas and medical staff refute the claims.

In Gaza’s largest refugee camp Jabalia, a Palestinian doctor said at least 27 people had been killed and 93 wounded Thursday in a UN-run school where thousands of displaced civilians were sheltering.

On Israel’s northern border, Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah said it had stepped up its attacks from south Lebanon, where Israeli bombardments killed seven of its fighters, including members of an elite unit.

Since the Israel-Hamas war began, deadly exchanges across the border have killed 109 people in Lebanon, most of them Hezbollah fighters, and nine people in Israel, most of them soldiers, raising fears of a broader conflict.

Includes reporting by Muiris O’Cearbhaill and © AFP 2023