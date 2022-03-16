Apartment dwellers asked to help Census workers deliver forms to apartment blocks

THE CENTRAL STATISTICS Office (CSO) is calling for people who live in apartments to help Census enumerators to access apartment complexes due to issues where forms could not be delivered.

Both apartment dwellers and management companies are being encouraged by the CSO to allow enumerators access apartment complexes to deliver the forms, which are to be filled in on 4 April.

In a statement, Head of Census Administration Eileen Murphy said that over 1 million homes had received their census forms in the last two weeks, adding that there was widespread support for the Census

Advertisement

However, she said that there are difficulties in accessing both gated communities and apartment complexes.

“Despite this support many enumerators have encountered difficulties gaining access to gated communities and apartment buildings,” Murphy said.

“We would welcome the support of people by facilitating access to enumerators. By law everyone present in Ireland on 3 April must have their data entered on a census form, so it is important that everyone receives their form before then.”

Murphy said that census enumerators would be working over the long weekend to take advantage of more people being at home.

On security concerns, Murphy said that all census workers carry official CSO ids and wear high-vis vests.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

She also reassured people who are yet to receive their Census form, saying that there are still two weeks until the Census is carried out.

“There is still two weeks for forms to be delivered and enumerators will be busy working right up until Census weekend.”