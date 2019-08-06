This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Tuesday 6 August, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

CervicalCheck: HSE 'rapid review' finds more than 4,000 cases affected by IT problem

The review was published this afternoon.

By Ceimin Burke Tuesday 6 Aug 2019, 3:16 PM
24 minutes ago 864 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4754269
Professor Brian MacCraith speaking to the media on Tuesday.
Image: Eamonn Farrell
Professor Brian MacCraith speaking to the media on Tuesday.
Professor Brian MacCraith speaking to the media on Tuesday.
Image: Eamonn Farrell

A RAPID REVIEW report into the CervicalCheck IT glitch has identified 4,088 cases being affected by the problem.

The review found that in 873 of the cases no letters about test results were issued to the women or their GPs.

In the remaining 3,215 cases the results were issued to GPs but not to the women concerned.

Brian MacCraith, the President of Dublin City University, carried out the review on behalf of the HSE.

It finds that the Quest Diagnostics Chantilly Lab in Virginia was added as a CervicalCheck test facility without proper operational due diligence and risk mitigation.

Another of MacCraith’s ‘major findings’ was that throughout the review there was a “constant theme” of women frustrated by poor service and lack of information. 

Last month it was revealed that approximately 800 women who had repeat HPV tests didn’t receive their results due to an IT issue at the Virginia lab.

Health Minister Simon Harris said he was unaware of the IT issue until 10 July. The review says that “it can be deduced” that his first knowledge of the issue came in a daily briefing on that day. 

 More to follow.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ceimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie