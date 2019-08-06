CervicalCheck: HSE 'rapid review' finds more than 4,000 cases affected by IT problem

A RAPID REVIEW report into the CervicalCheck IT glitch has identified 4,088 cases being affected by the problem.

The review found that in 873 of the cases no letters about test results were issued to the women or their GPs.

In the remaining 3,215 cases the results were issued to GPs but not to the women concerned.

Brian MacCraith, the President of Dublin City University, carried out the review on behalf of the HSE.

It finds that the Quest Diagnostics Chantilly Lab in Virginia was added as a CervicalCheck test facility without proper operational due diligence and risk mitigation.

Another of MacCraith’s ‘major findings’ was that throughout the review there was a “constant theme” of women frustrated by poor service and lack of information.

Last month it was revealed that approximately 800 women who had repeat HPV tests didn’t receive their results due to an IT issue at the Virginia lab.

Health Minister Simon Harris said he was unaware of the IT issue until 10 July. The review says that “it can be deduced” that his first knowledge of the issue came in a daily briefing on that day.

