Dublin: 20 °C Wednesday 14 August, 2019
CervicalCheck scandal: Woman granted leave to serve personal injuries summons on US clinic

The woman claims that Clinical Pathology Laboratories or its agents were guilty of negligence or breach of duty.

By Ray Managh Wednesday 14 Aug 2019, 3:12 PM
Image: Shutterstock/Iryna Inshyna
Image: Shutterstock/Iryna Inshyna

ONE OF THE women affected by the CervicalCheck controversy was today in the High Court granted leave to serve a personal injuries summons on an American pathology clinic.

Jacqueline Hopkins, of Carn Ard, Circular Road, Galway, was told by Justice Miriam O’Regan that service of the proceedings could be made out of the jurisdiction on Clinical Pathology Laboratories Limited, of Wall Street, Austin, Texas.

Barrister David Browne, who appeared for Hopkins with Peter McDonnell Solicitors, told the court that Clinical Pathology Laboratories was one of five defendants including the HSE, Quest Diagnostics Inc., Medlab Pathology Limited and Sonic Healthcare (Ireland) Limited, being sued by his client.

Her solicitor Peter McDonnell in an affidavit stated that in April 2009 Hopkins had a smear test carried out under CervicalCheck, the National Cervical Screening Programme, as a result of which she had in 2010 undergone a full hysterectomy for a micro invasive cervical carcinoma.

McDonnell, whose company operates out of Capel Building, Mary’s Abbey, Dublin, told the court Hopkins had undergone further smear tests in January 2011 and in February 2012 both of which had been analysed by Clinical Pathology Laboratories Limited.

He said Hopkins claims that Clinical Pathology Laboratories or its agents were guilty of negligence or breach of duty in having failed to prescribe a correct course of treatment and his legal firm believed that Hopkins had a good cause of action against the laboratory and each of the other four defendants.

Judge O’Regan granted Hopkins’ legal team liberty to issue and serve a personal injuries summons on Clinical Pathology Laboratories Limited at its Austin, Texas, headquarters and allowed the company 35 days to enter an appearance.

