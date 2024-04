The 42 is the home of quality journalism for passionate Irish sports fans, bringing you closer to the stories that matter through insightful analysis and sharp sportswriting.

Limerick players rejoice after their win. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Limerick 3-15

Clare 1-18

REIGNING MUNSTER AND All-Ireland champions Limerick defeated Clare in their Munster SHC round-robin opener, recovering from a nine-point deficit to outscore their opponents by 3-6 to 0-3 in the final quarter.

Clare were left reeling after dominating so much of the game with Diarmaid Byrnes, substitute Donnacha Ó Dálaigh and Aaron Gillane bagging the goals for John Kiely’s team.

Mayo's Aidan O'Shea in possession. James Lawlor / INPHO James Lawlor / INPHO / INPHO

Roscommon 0-13

Mayo 1-15

KEVIN MCSTAY’S MAYO had five points to spare over Roscommon on the final whistle as they set-up a Connacht final showdown with Galway in a fortnight’s time.

Having a slender one-point lead at the break, Mayo outscored their hosts by nine points to five in the second half to ease their way to victory.

Jamie Barron reacts after scoring for Waterford. Ken Sutton / INPHO Ken Sutton / INPHO / INPHO

Waterford 2-25

Cork 1-25

THERE WERE JOYOUS scenes as Waterford appeared to overcome their difficulties in the Munster round-robin competition with a hard-earned victory over Cork.

The points weren’t secure until the end but the hosts were never led from Jamie Barron’s second-minute goal. They still needed Stephen Bennett’s 58th-minute penalty, which saw Ciarán Joyce black-carded, and Cork were down to 13 for a spell when Damien Cahalane was sent off for a second yellow.

Alan Connolly’s late goal brought the Rebels back into contention but down three and with little more than 30 seconds left, their sideline signalled for the Blackrock man to point a late free. They wouldn’t get a chance for a goal as Patrick Curran slotted the clincher.

