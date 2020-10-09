#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 9 October 2020
Charities Regulator appoints inspectors to investigate Bóthar

The Charities Regulator has been engaged with the charity since early this year.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Friday 9 Oct 2020, 11:52 AM
7 minutes ago 1,122 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5228603
Image: Bóthar website
Image: Bóthar website

THE CHARITIES REGULATORY Authority has appointed inspectors to carry out a statutory investigation into Bóthar.

A statement released this evening said that it was important to note that the opening of a statutory investigation is not in itself a finding of any wrongdoing.

The charity aims to improve the economic and personal development of developing countries by providing income-producing livestock to people on a charitable basis. The charity also operates in Zambia and Rwanda.

Concerns were raised with the Charities Regulator in relation to Bóthar in late 2019.

The charity was contacted in early 2020 regarding the concerns and the Charities Regulator has been engaging with the charity since that time.

“While the Charities Regulator acknowledges Bóthar’s engagement with it on the concerns raised, the Charities Regulator has determined that a statutory investigation into the charity is warranted,” Charities Regulator Chief Executive Helen Martin said.

The Charities Regulator has appointed inspectors to investigate the affairs of the charity and to prepare a report on their investigation and findings, and said it will not be making any further comment while the investigation is ongoing.

From 1 July 2018 to 30 June 2019, records show that the charity raised over €6 million in donations. It employs between 10-19 people. 

