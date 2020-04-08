This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Wednesday 8 April, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Statutory investigation to be carried out into older people's charity Cabhru

Charities Regulatory Authority said it has appointed inspectors to carry out the statutory investigation into the charity.

By Press Association Wednesday 8 Apr 2020, 5:33 PM
28 minutes ago 2,568 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5070282
Image: Shutterstock/fizkes
Image: Shutterstock/fizkes

A STATUTORY INVESTIGATION will be carried out into a charity that provides older people’s housing facilities in Dublin, the charities regulator has said.

The decision comes following a concern in relation to the use of the charitable assets of the charity, Cabhru Housing Association Services (CHAS).

The Charities Regulatory Authority said it has appointed inspectors to carry out the statutory investigation into CHAS, which has provided independent living for elderly people in Dublin.

In a statement, the charities regulator said it was important to note that the opening of a statutory investigation is not in itself a finding of any wrongdoing.

In early January 2020, the charities regulator received a concern in relation to the use of the charitable assets of the charity.

The authority said it engaged with the charity over a number of months.

“On foot of its inquiries, the Charities Regulator has determined that a statutory investigation into Cabhru Housing Association Services is warranted,” Charities Regulator chief executive Helen Martin said.

“The Charities Regulator has appointed inspectors to investigate the affairs of the charity and to prepare a report on their investigation and findings.”

In August 2014, Dublin City Council was given plans for a proposed re-development of its Berkeley Street facility.

Representatives for CHAS lodged a planning application to demolish the building and re-build with an additional 14 units, increasing it from 21 to 35 units.

Full planning permission was granted in July 2019.

The elderly residents were moved out of the building to prepare for the demolition, however, it emerged that the rooms were then being rented out to students.

Related Reads

08.04.20 Recipients of Covid-19 illness benefit who were underpaid will get arrears this week
08.04.20 Explainer: What powers do these 'last resort' measures give to gardaí? And will these powers be extended?

The CHAS chief executive Michael McGovern resigned.

Mannix Flynn, a city councillor who raised some of the concerns, has called for a full independent inquiry into the matter.

He said that the residents were moved out and have not returned, and that many are cocooning because of the Covid-19 regulations.

Mr Flynn also claimed that the building does not warrant being demolished, and that plans are under way to refurbish it.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie