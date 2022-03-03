Charities regulator urges public to make sure they're donating to legitimate organisations

THE CHARITIES REGULATOR has urged members of the public to make sure that their donations go to proper registered charities.

Helen Martin, Chief Executive of the Charities Regulator, said there are already several organisations in place which have significant international experience in both providing assistance to refugees, and also operating within conflict zones.

“The outpouring of support from Ireland for the Ukrainian people has been immense and

underscores the inherent generosity and compassion of the Irish people,” Martin said.

“Members of the public are seeking to show their support in any way possible and are doing so in numerous ways. But we would ask them to give with their head, as well as their hearts.”

Martin warned that it is against the law in Ireland to set up a charity and to start collecting donations without being registered with the Charities Regulator.

“It is essential that any member of the public that might wish to raise funds or provide other forms of assistance to Ukraine and its citizens, links to an existing registered charity that has an established organisational framework in place and experience of working in high-risk and dangerous environments. This will help ensure that donations go directly to those most in need.”

You can check whether a specific Irish charity is registered on the Register of Charities at www.charitiesregulator.ie.