#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 5°C Thursday 3 March 2022
Advertisement

Charities regulator urges public to make sure they're donating to legitimate organisations

It is against the law to set up an unregistered charity.

By Garreth MacNamee Thursday 3 Mar 2022, 9:48 AM
30 minutes ago 1,317 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5699551
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

THE CHARITIES REGULATOR has urged members of the public to make sure that their donations go to proper registered charities.

Helen Martin, Chief Executive of the Charities Regulator, said there are already several organisations in place which have significant international experience in both providing assistance to refugees, and also operating within conflict zones.

“The outpouring of support from Ireland for the Ukrainian people has been immense and
underscores the inherent generosity and compassion of the Irish people,” Martin said. 

“Members of the public are seeking to show their support in any way possible and are doing so in numerous ways. But we would ask them to give with their head, as well as their hearts.”

Martin warned that it is against the law in Ireland to set up a charity and to start collecting donations without being registered with the Charities Regulator.

“It is essential that any member of the public that might wish to raise funds or provide other forms of assistance to Ukraine and its citizens, links to an existing registered charity that has an established organisational framework in place and experience of working in high-risk and dangerous environments. This will help ensure that donations go directly to those most in need.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

You can check whether a specific Irish charity is registered on the Register of Charities at www.charitiesregulator.ie.

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie