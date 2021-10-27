#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 27 October 2021
Charlie Bird confirms he has been diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease

Bird spent 40 years at RTÉ and was its chief reporter and Washington correspondent

By Zuzia Whelan Wednesday 27 Oct 2021, 12:01 PM
52 minutes ago 11,395 Views 15 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5585080
Image: Seamus Costelloe
Image: Seamus Costelloe

VETERAN BROADCASTER CHARLIE Bird has been diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease.

The former RTÉ chief news reporter and Washington correspondent posted the news of his diagnosis on Twitter this morning.

He wrote, “Recently I spoke about issues with my voice. I now know why. I have been diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease. Thanks to all my pals for their amazing support. And the kindness from so many people. Stay safe everyone.”

The broadcaster initially tweeted in September about having to decline media interviews because of speech issues.

“Over the past four months, I’ve had major issues with my speech,” he wrote – adding that he had yet to receive a clear diagnosis in spite of a series of medical tests.

Chief reporter 

Bird joined the state broadcaster in 1974 and became a household name across Ireland during his decades at RTÉ. 

He was later named chief news reporter and spent a period in the US as RTÉ’s Washington correspondent. He retired in 2012 after 40 years at Montrose. 

In more recent years he has been involved in various broadcasting projects, including fronting a documentary series for RTÉ revisiting some of the major stories he worked on at the national broadcaster. 

Motor Neurone Disease (MND) affects the brain and nerves, eventually causing the muscles to weaken and waste. There is no known cure, though symptoms can be managed.

MND is rare and affects some 1 in 300 people. It can affect how a person walks, breathes, eats, speaks and even thinks, though not everyone with the disease will have all symptoms. 

Zuzia Whelan
