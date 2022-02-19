Quiz: How much do you know about cheese and onion crisps?

WELL, THAT’S IT. From early 2023, Tayto Park in Co Meath will no longer carry the brand name of the iconic crisps.

Mr Tayto will be evicted from the park, and be forced to find a new home.

Who will take over? Who will be the new face of the theme park? Maybe the chef from the bottle of Chef ketchup? The Kerrygold cow? Barry himself from Barry’s Tea?

While we wait to find out, let’s focus on what Mr Tayto is best known for: his cheese and onion crisps.

Let's get some of the basics out of the way: What's a crisp? Shutterstock A type of dried and preserved fruit. A wafer-thin slice of potato fried or baked until crisp.

An entire potato (bitten into raw) eaten as a snack. Don't you mean potato chips? What's cheese? Shutterstock It's the same as a crisp. A type of orb.

A food consisting of the coagulated, compressed, and usually ripened curd of milk separated from the whey. I don't know - I've never heard of this before. Why would I have? Pick an onion out of this line-up. Shutterstock Shutterstock

Shutterstock Shutterstock Who (according to most sources) invented cheese and onion crisps? Shutterstock The Coca-Cola Company Lay's

Walkers Tayto And when? Shutterstock 1943 (the flavouring was due to other ingredients being unavailable during The Emergency) 1988

1954 1798 (Tayto was the official snack partner of the 1798 Rebellion and developed a new flavour to mark the occasion) What were crisps flavoured with before Tayto revolutionised the process? Shutterstock There was only one flavour and it was veal. Vinegar (it would pool in the bottom of the packet and was prone to leaking out).

Smokey bacon. Nothing, but you might find a little sachet of salt in the packet to sprinkle over your plain crisps. What are you looking at here? DailyEdge.ie King Manhattan

Walkers A bowl of crisps And how about here? Hunky Dorys O'Donnells

Keogh's Denny What cheese and onion flavoured creation did Tayto release in 2013? Shutterstock Juice Chocolate

Bread Chips Which crisp brand incorrectly puts their cheese and onion crisps in a blue packet when we all know that indicates salt and vinegar? Shutterstock O'Donnells Keoghs

Walkers Lay's How much does a single packet of King cheese and onion weigh? We're not talking about the multipack size here. 10g 35g

45g 1kg Finally, which of the following is the best cheese and onion crisp? This is according to science (me). There is no disputing it. Sorry. Shutterstock Tayto King

Walkers Manhattan

O'Donnells Keogh's

Kettle Answer all the questions to see your result! You scored out of ! You are Mr Tayto himself Share your result: Share Shutterstock You scored out of ! You are this very notion-y cheese and onion sandwich Share your result: Share Shutterstock You scored out of ! Well done! Here are three onions for you to enjoy. Share your result: Share Shutterstock You scored out of ! Here, have some cheese. Share your result: Share You scored out of ! You've made Mr Tayto sad with your poor score.. Share your result: Share