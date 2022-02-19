Quiz: How much do you know about cheese and onion crisps?

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
WELL, THAT’S IT. From early 2023, Tayto Park in Co Meath will no longer carry the brand name of the iconic crisps.
Mr Tayto will be evicted from the park, and be forced to find a new home.
Who will take over? Who will be the new face of the theme park? Maybe the chef from the bottle of Chef ketchup? The Kerrygold cow? Barry himself from Barry’s Tea?
While we wait to find out, let’s focus on what Mr Tayto is best known for: his cheese and onion crisps.
