Saturday 19 February 2022
Quiz: How much do you know about cheese and onion crisps?

Cronch.

By Nicky Ryan Saturday 19 Feb 2022, 10:00 PM
45 minutes ago 8,855 Views 16 Comments
WELL, THAT’S IT. From early 2023, Tayto Park in Co Meath will no longer carry the brand name of the iconic crisps.

Mr Tayto will be evicted from the park, and be forced to find a new home. 

Who will take over? Who will be the new face of the theme park? Maybe the chef from the bottle of Chef ketchup? The Kerrygold cow? Barry himself from Barry’s Tea?

While we wait to find out, let’s focus on what Mr Tayto is best known for: his cheese and onion crisps.

Let's get some of the basics out of the way: What's a crisp?
Shutterstock
A type of dried and preserved fruit.
A wafer-thin slice of potato fried or baked until crisp.

An entire potato (bitten into raw) eaten as a snack.
Don't you mean potato chips?
What's cheese?
Shutterstock
It's the same as a crisp.
A type of orb.

A food consisting of the coagulated, compressed, and usually ripened curd of milk separated from the whey.
I don't know - I've never heard of this before. Why would I have?
Pick an onion out of this line-up.
Shutterstock
Shutterstock

Shutterstock
Shutterstock
Who (according to most sources) invented cheese and onion crisps?
Shutterstock
The Coca-Cola Company
Lay's

Walkers
Tayto
And when?
Shutterstock
1943 (the flavouring was due to other ingredients being unavailable during The Emergency)
1988

1954
1798 (Tayto was the official snack partner of the 1798 Rebellion and developed a new flavour to mark the occasion)
What were crisps flavoured with before Tayto revolutionised the process?
Shutterstock
There was only one flavour and it was veal.
Vinegar (it would pool in the bottom of the packet and was prone to leaking out).

Smokey bacon.
Nothing, but you might find a little sachet of salt in the packet to sprinkle over your plain crisps.
What are you looking at here?
DailyEdge.ie
King
Manhattan

Walkers
A bowl of crisps
And how about here?
Hunky Dorys
O'Donnells

Keogh's
Denny
What cheese and onion flavoured creation did Tayto release in 2013?
Shutterstock
Juice
Chocolate

Bread
Chips
Which crisp brand incorrectly puts their cheese and onion crisps in a blue packet when we all know that indicates salt and vinegar?
Shutterstock
O'Donnells
Keoghs

Walkers
Lay's
How much does a single packet of King cheese and onion weigh? We're not talking about the multipack size here.
10g
35g

45g
1kg
Finally, which of the following is the best cheese and onion crisp? This is according to science (me). There is no disputing it. Sorry.
Shutterstock
Tayto
King

Walkers
Manhattan

O'Donnells
Keogh's

Kettle
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
You are Mr Tayto himself
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
You are this very notion-y cheese and onion sandwich
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
Well done! Here are three onions for you to enjoy.
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
Here, have some cheese.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
You've made Mr Tayto sad with your poor score..
Share your result:

