This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Tuesday 1 October, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

14-month-old girl suffered seizures after swallowing father's MDMA, court hears

Her father was given 18 months probation after pleading guilty to causing or procuring cruelty to a child.

By Alan Erwin Tuesday 1 Oct 2019, 5:06 PM
38 minutes ago 4,784 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4832544
Belfast Crown Court
Image: Niall Carson via PA Images
Belfast Crown Court
Belfast Crown Court
Image: Niall Carson via PA Images

A 14-MONTH-OLD girl suffered seizures after swallowing some of her father’s MDMA supply, a court has heard.

Prosecutors said the toddler was exposed to a “significant” quantity of the drug during the incident in west Belfast.

Her 25-year-old father was given 18 months probation after pleading guilty to causing or procuring cruelty to a child.

The defendant, who cannot be named to protect his daughter’s identity, must also complete 100 hours community service.

The child was admitted to the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children on 30 January this year due to prolonged seizures.

Medical checks confirmed she had ingested an amount of MDMA, the city’s Magistrates Court was told.

A Crown lawyer said a high concentration was detected in her urine, demonstrating exposure to a significant amount capable of causing the effects.

At the time neither of the little girl’s parents were able to provide an explanation, with both denying drugs use.

However, when the defendant was interviewed again he admitted having taken MDMA the previous Saturday night.

He said he had no idea how his daughter then got hold of the drugs.

During the hearing it was confirmed that the child made a full recovery within 48 hours.

“There is no suggestion of any long-term effects,” the prosecutor added.

District Judge Mark McGarrity questioned why the case was not being dealt with in the Crown Court.

He explained that custody options available to him following the guilty plea would not “meet the justice of what happened”.

“This is a matter of considerable gravity,” McGarrity said.

“I’m inclined to impose a combination order, with a probation element of 18 months and 100 hours community service.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Alan Erwin

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie