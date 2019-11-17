This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Sunday 17 November, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'They played a blinder': Praise for volunteers who help young children during long hospital stays

Children in Hospital Ireland is looking for people to host a coffee morning for the charity on Wednesday.

By Hayley Halpin Sunday 17 Nov 2019, 8:45 PM
1 hour ago 3,791 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4892790
16-month-old Liam Tomney
Image: Rebecca Tomney
16-month-old Liam Tomney
16-month-old Liam Tomney
Image: Rebecca Tomney

16-MONTH-OLD Liam Tomney spent the first 10 months of his life in and out of Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital, Crumlin. 

He was born with a bilateral cleft palate and has issues with his bowel which led to him being tube-fed for a number of months. 

“He just cried constantly for seven months,” his mother, Rebecca Tomney, told TheJournal.ie.

Eventually, Liam received a diagnosis that his bowel had not formed correctly, and at seven and a half months old he had a bowel resection. 

In total, he had six surgeries during the first 10 months of his life. 

“We could spend weeks at a time in hospital. For those nine and a half, 10 months, we were more in hospital than we were at home,” Tomney said. 

During this time, Tomney and her husband Martin got help from both their parents, so Liam always had someone by his side.

Nonetheless, with Martin at work at times, it was a difficult period for the couple. 

“It was hard, it was tiring,” Tomney said. 

Children in Hospital Ireland

After a number of months, Tomney approached Children in Hospital Ireland, a voluntary organisation which provides support and play services to children in Irish hospitals.

Volunteers spend time with sick children, doing crafts with them, playing games or reading to them for a short period to keep them entertained. It also gives parents a chance to take a break.

Tomney began availing of the charity’s services, which provided them with the much needed relief when her husband was at work or her parents weren’t around. 

“The first time the [volunteers] came down to me, I was able to go and have a shower. I know that sounds stupid, but I was able to come back to my house, I was able to sit down and give the dogs a cuddle and have a shower,” Tomney said. 

“They stayed with him and they played with him for an hour,” she said. 

Tomney said she always felt at ease leaving Liam with the volunteers, as they had experience in hospital settings. 

“He was in isolation for a lot of the time. So they’d come in, they’d put their gowns on and you just had peace of mind that if something happened, if he was really bad, they’d stick their head out and call a nurse,” Tomney said.

“You didn’t mind leaving him for those 20 minutes,” she added. 

“Liam was so upset with his bowel before he got diagnosed that it was a case that he just needed distraction and play. The girls just played a blinder.” 

When asked how Liam is doing now, Tomney added: “He’s brilliant, he’s reaching all his milestones.” 

Tomney spoke to TheJournal.ie ahead of Children in Hospital Ireland’s Cuppa and Cookie annual fundraiser, which takes place on Wednesday, 20 November. 

Now in its third year, funds raised by the event will be used to support the play services that the charity provide in 14 hospitals around the country. 

Children in Hospital Ireland is looking for people to host a coffee morning for the charity on Wednesday, or any day that suits over the next month. 

Calling on people to help out with the fundraiser, Tomney said: “I realised that the medics, the cleaners, everybody is important. They all get paid, these people do it for free. They give their own time, they love what they do, you can see it. 

“When somebody is giving up their own time … they could be at home with their own families, but they’re coming in to give you a break … that alone is amazing.” 

Anyone who is interested in setting up a coffee morning for Children in Hospital Ireland can email info@childreninhospital.ie. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie