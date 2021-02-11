#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 1°C Thursday 11 February 2021
Advertisement

Children with special education needs return to 124 special schools today

Around 4,000 students will be attending special schools per day from today.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Thursday 11 Feb 2021, 8:17 AM
38 minutes ago 1,990 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5351476
Image: Shutterstock/Vyaseleva Elena
Image: Shutterstock/Vyaseleva Elena

STUDENTS WITH SPECIAL educational needs will be the first to return to school buildings this year, as special schools reopen today at a reduced capacity.

The return to school buildings is the result of ongoing talks between the Department of Education, teachers’ unions, and other stakeholders about how to continue education.

The Department of Education said that there are 124 special schools reopening today at 50% capacity, catering for a total of 8,224 students and 3,882 teachers and SNAs.

On Monday 22 February, special classes in mainstream schools, including thousands of primary and post-primary schools, will reopen for students.

There are 1,231 special classes in primary schools catering for 7,520 students. These are supported by 3,819 teachers and SNAs.

There are 515 special classes at post-primary schools catering for 2,808 students. These are supported by 1,739 teachers and SNAs.

The Department of Education said in a statement last night that “intensive engagement” is continuing with education stakeholders, towards a full return of all students to in-person teaching and learning in primary and post primary schools “as soon as possible”.

Minister for Education Norma Foley said: “I am pleased that students in special classes at post-primary level will now return to in-person teaching and learning on the same day as primary school students in special classes.

“These special classes support some of our most vulnerable students. The return to in-person teaching and learning is vital to these students and I want to thank everyone who has engaged in this process to reach a solution which is aimed at meeting their needs

Related Reads

29.01.21 Opinion: Childcare providers are still no clearer on the government's long-term plans
24.01.21 Teachers to seek 'assurances' on safety of schools before any return to classrooms
21.01.21 Education Minister: Unions 'refused to accept public health advice' over special schools return

The Leaving Cert

Last night, the Teachers’ Union of Ireland said last night that it will facilitate the return of Leaving Certificate students from some point in the same week, subject to public health advice.  

The Government has said that it plans to give Leaving Cert students a choice between being assessed through Calculated Grades or a ‘traditional’ written exam.

It is anticipated that Level 5 restrictions will not be lifted on 5 March, with additional easing unlikely to take place until May.

The Government is prioritising the return of all students to school buildings and reopening construction, from 5 March when the current restrictions are due to end.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie