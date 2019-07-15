This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Children take stolen car on 1,000km road trip across Australian outback before being caught

Police are investigating several alleged offences committed during the road trip.

By AFP Monday 15 Jul 2019, 9:34 AM
Outback territory north of Rockhampton, Queensland
Image: Shutterstock/Kevin Hellon
Image: Shutterstock/Kevin Hellon

FOUR CHILDREN TOOK a stolen four-wheel drive on a 1,000-kilometre road trip across the Australian outback before being nabbed by police, according to officials.

A 14-year-old boy, two 13-year-old boys and a 10-year-old girl began their journey on Saturday when they took cash and packed fishing rods in a vehicle belonging to one of their families in the coastal Queensland town of Rockhampton, police said.

One of the children left a note for his family telling them of his plans.

Queensland police said the car was spotted early yesterday morning in the outback town of Banana, where the kids allegedly stole petrol, before travelling south.

The car was found last night near Grafton, in the neighbouring state of New South Wales, about 11 hours’ drive from Rockhampton.

New South Wales police said officers had to force their way into the vehicle after the children refused to get out.

“They have locked themselves in the car and police have had to use a baton to get in to arrest them,” Coffs-Clarence district acting inspector Darren Williams told reporters.

It was not clear which of the children had been behind the wheel, but Williams said it was likely they had shared the driving.

“It is a long way, in excess of 1,000 (km) from Rockhampton down to Grafton,” he said.

“I couldn’t imagine one person driving that way in two days.”

Police are investigating several alleged offences committed during the road trip, Williams said.

The children, who were found unharmed, have been taken into care.

Williams said it was unclear what prompted the children to take the trip.

© AFP 2019

AFP

