This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Tuesday 17 March, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

In Pictures: Children across Ireland are celebrating St Patrick's Day through arts and crafts

Kids across the country are using arts and crafts to keep the St Patrick’s Day festivities alive.

By Conor McCrave Tuesday 17 Mar 2020, 6:00 AM
1 hour ago 2,804 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5047776
Ella Bonny (7) created this masterpiece to mark the occasion.
Ella Bonny (7) created this masterpiece to mark the occasion.
Ella Bonny (7) created this masterpiece to mark the occasion.

WITH THE CANCELLATION of parades and festive events across the country, many were left disappointed that they might not be able to celebrate St Patrick’s Day this year. 

But it turns out that children across the country have turned to arts and crafts, painting and drawing pictures that even St Patrick himself would be impressed by. 

We at TheJournal.ie wanted to showcase some of the artwork from around the country, and although we received a huge response and can’t show them all, we’ve included as many as we can below. 

Happy St Patrick’s Day

Ava and Zoe O’Sullivan from Douglas in Co Cork sent us in this picture of the artwork they’ve put on display for all to admire, complete with an Irish flag and a shamrock to mark the occasion. 

IMG_0469

Lorraine Cullen in Swords, Co Dublin sent in this masterpiece form her seven-year-old granddaughter Ella Bonny. 

IMG_20200313_102506_507

In Lusk, Co Dublin, Amber and Emily have been putting pencil to paper to decorate the windows at the front of their house. 

Amber, aged 10, said: “We can’t celebrate Paddy’s Day at the parade but we can celebrate at home. Plus I heard about this and I love art so I wanted to do it.”

WhatsApp Image 2020-03-16 at 17.46.28

Meanwhile, in Moate, Co Westmeath, Conor Dufficy (11) and Holly Dufficy (8) have been designing signs and shapes, along with messages for their neighbours, to hang across the windows of their home. 

Their message: “We thought this would be a great way to let our neighbours know that we are thinking about them.”

IMG-20200316-WA0006

In Saggart, Co Dublin, Leah and Connor Egan used their hands to create a shamrock and turned turned another window pane into the Irish flag. 

They’re “hoping to get out and walk around the estate [today] and see everyone’s decorations, and we hope ours will make some kids happy”. 

IMG-20200316-WA0011

Five-year-old Emma McKenna and two-year-old Sarah McKenna are bringing the luck of the Irish to Castlegregory in Co Kerry, colouring in leprechauns and hanging them in the window for all to see. 

image0

Along with the arts and crafts, ‘virtual’ events will be taking place all over the country today, as communities rally to ensure St Patrick’s Day is marked despite parades and larger events being cancelled. 

To help make sure children (and adults) don’t miss out on the festivities, Twitter users have been encouraging each other to have a “virtual parade” online on Tuesday 17 March to enjoy the day as best they can.

The movement appears to have originated from a few different sources almost simultaneously.

Some individuals and organisations are planning to showcase their floats from behind closed doors and the #virtualparade and #twitterparade is already lined with this kind of content to keep the green feeling going. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie