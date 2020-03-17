In Pictures: Children across Ireland are celebrating St Patrick's Day through arts and crafts

WITH THE CANCELLATION of parades and festive events across the country, many were left disappointed that they might not be able to celebrate St Patrick’s Day this year.

But it turns out that children across the country have turned to arts and crafts, painting and drawing pictures that even St Patrick himself would be impressed by.

We at TheJournal.ie wanted to showcase some of the artwork from around the country, and although we received a huge response and can’t show them all, we’ve included as many as we can below.

Happy St Patrick’s Day

Ava and Zoe O’Sullivan from Douglas in Co Cork sent us in this picture of the artwork they’ve put on display for all to admire, complete with an Irish flag and a shamrock to mark the occasion.

Lorraine Cullen in Swords, Co Dublin sent in this masterpiece form her seven-year-old granddaughter Ella Bonny.

In Lusk, Co Dublin, Amber and Emily have been putting pencil to paper to decorate the windows at the front of their house.

Amber, aged 10, said: “We can’t celebrate Paddy’s Day at the parade but we can celebrate at home. Plus I heard about this and I love art so I wanted to do it.”

Meanwhile, in Moate, Co Westmeath, Conor Dufficy (11) and Holly Dufficy (8) have been designing signs and shapes, along with messages for their neighbours, to hang across the windows of their home.

Their message: “We thought this would be a great way to let our neighbours know that we are thinking about them.”

In Saggart, Co Dublin, Leah and Connor Egan used their hands to create a shamrock and turned turned another window pane into the Irish flag.

They’re “hoping to get out and walk around the estate [today] and see everyone’s decorations, and we hope ours will make some kids happy”.

Five-year-old Emma McKenna and two-year-old Sarah McKenna are bringing the luck of the Irish to Castlegregory in Co Kerry, colouring in leprechauns and hanging them in the window for all to see.

Along with the arts and crafts, ‘virtual’ events will be taking place all over the country today, as communities rally to ensure St Patrick’s Day is marked despite parades and larger events being cancelled.

To help make sure children (and adults) don’t miss out on the festivities, Twitter users have been encouraging each other to have a “virtual parade” online on Tuesday 17 March to enjoy the day as best they can.

The movement appears to have originated from a few different sources almost simultaneously.

Some individuals and organisations are planning to showcase their floats from behind closed doors and the #virtualparade and #twitterparade is already lined with this kind of content to keep the green feeling going.