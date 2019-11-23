This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Saturday 23 November, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

13-year-old boy killed as fifth week of violence begins in Chile

23 people have now been killed during weeks of unrest in the country.

By AFP Saturday 23 Nov 2019, 12:17 PM
1 hour ago 939 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4903496

chile-protests A petrol bomb explodes near a police officer during clashes with anti-government protesters in Santiago Source: AP/PA Images

A 13-YEAR-OLD boy has become the latest victim of violent unrest in Chile as the country enters its fifth week of protests.

23 people have now been killed during weeks of looting and demonstrations across the South American nation.

Furious Chileans have been protesting against social and economic inequality since 18 October, and against an entrenched political elite that comes from a small number of the wealthiest families in the country.

The crisis is the worst in three decades of Chilean democracy and has led to around 2,000 injuries, including some 280 people who have suffered eye damage from shotgun pellets.

Not even an agreement on a political roadmap that will see Chile draft a new constitution has been able to defuse tensions or stop the bloodshed.

The 13-year-old boy who died yesterday was run over by a van during protests in Arica, about 2,100km north of the capital Santiago, an interior ministry official said.

Thousands of people gathered again on Friday in Plaza Italia, the centre of the demonstrations in Santiago and the site of weekly rallies that have seen massive turnout since the social upheaval broke out.

“We cannot ease up. We have to keep expressing ourselves because we have not achieved anything, because the repression continues and also [the government] keeps signing fake agreements, like the peace deal,” Claudia Ortolani, a young protester, said.

Nearby, hooded men squared off against police, who broke up the crowd with tear gas and water cannons.

Meanwhile, about a hundred people protested outside the Costanera Centre, the largest mall in South America, as around twenty riot police guarded the entrance to the building.

chile-protests An anti-government demonstrator clashes with a police-armoured vehicle spewing tear gas in Santiago Source: AP/PA Images

Violence rages

While protests earlier in the week had not been huge, outbursts of violence multiplied in the capital’s metro area on Thursday and Friday.

The anger in the streets had eased after last week’s agreement by Congress to draft a new constitution.

But with people back on the streets in force again, President Sebastian Pinera’s government appealed for calm once more.

Related Reads

26.10.19 One million Chileans take to streets to demand resignation of president Sebastian Pinera
25.10.19 Explainer: How did protests over metro fares in Chile lead to days of violent fatal clashes?

Interior Minister Gonzalo Blumel issued a “deep and sincere call to all political forces” to end the unrest.

But in Quilicura, north of Santiago, a shopping centre was set on fire and looted by a crowd while in Puente Alto, another working-class area, a petrol station, a police headquarters and businesses were attacked.

In the northern city of Antofagasta, a motorist injured five people when he ran down protesters, while a supermarket was ransacked.

Looting, barricades and fires were also recorded in the port of Valparaiso and the city of Vina del Mar, and in Concepcion in the south.

“This situation … affects our offer to take charge,” said police general Enrique Basseletti, after complaints from people irate that they had not seen police on their streets.

On Thursday, authorities arrested 700 people in the unrest. That followed the police decision to suspend the use of birdshot against protesters, following an outcry over eye injury victims.

- © AFP 2019

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie