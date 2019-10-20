This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Sunday 20 October, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Violence in Chile sparked by metro fare hike has left three dead

Protests are angry at the increasing cost of living in Chile.

By AFP Sunday 20 Oct 2019, 11:10 AM
12 minutes ago 653 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4859435

chile-subway-protest A demonstrator is detained by the police during a protest in Santiago. Source: Esteban Felix/AP/Press Association Images

THREE PEOPLE HAVE died in a fire in a supermarket that was ransacked in the Chilean capital early this morning, as protests sparked by anger over social and economic conditions rocked the country.

Yesterday, a curfew starting at 1am on Sunday had been announced by Chilean authorities in response to the ongoing protests. 

Santiago’s Mayor Karla Rubilar told reporters that two people burned to death in the blaze and another later died in hospital. 

These were the first deaths after two days of violent unrest that have seen buses on fire, burned metro stations and clashes with riot police in the city of seven million. 

The protests were triggered by an unpopular rise in metro fares. Yesterday, President Sebastian Pinera announced that he was suspending the fare increase.

He appealed to people taking to the streets, saying “there are good reasons to do so” but calling on them “to demonstrate peacefully” and saying “nobody has the right to act with brutal criminal violence”. 

But protesters again set buses on fire in downtown Santiago, leading to the suspension of services.

“We’re sick and tired, enough already. We’re tired of them screwing around with us. Politicians only do what they want to do, and turn their backs on all reality,” said Javiera Alarcon, a 29-year-old sociologist protesting in front of the presidential palace, which was surrounded by police and military vehicles.

Security forces used a water cannon, while riot police forced young protesters into vans.

“Having analysed the situation and the appalling actions that occurred today, I have made the decision to suspend freedoms and movement through a total curfew,” said Army General Javier Iturriaga, who is in charge of security during the state of emergency.

Later on Saturday, the mayors of Valparaiso region and Concepción province also announced states of emergency.

Dozens of protesters torched a building belonging to Chile’s oldest newspaper El Mercurio in Valparaiso city on Saturday evening, while elsewhere in the port city a metro station, supermarkets and other stores were burned.

The unrest was sparked by a hike in metro fares, which increased from 800 to 830 peso for peak-hour travel, after a 20-peso hike in January.

chile-subway-protest Demonstrators build a burning barricade during a protest in Santiago. Source: Esteban Felix/AP/Press Association Images

The Santiago Metro, at 140 kilometres, is the largest and most modern in South America and a source of great pride for Chileans.

Demonstrators shouted “enough with abuse,” while the hashtag #ChileDesperto – Chile awake – made the rounds on social media. 

Pinera’s conservative government declared the state of emergency late on Friday night and ordered hundreds of troops into the streets.

People were infuriated by a photo of Pinera eating pizza in a restaurant with his family while the city burned.

On Friday, rampaging protesters clashed with riot police in several parts of the capital while the headquarters of the ENEL Chile power company and a Banco Chile branch – both in the city centre – were set on fire and heavily damaged.

The state of emergency is initially set for 15 days and restricts freedom of movement and assembly. 

The unrest started as a fare-dodging protest mainly by students against the hike in metro ticket prices, blamed on rising oil prices and a weaker peso.

There had been several fare-dodging actions in recent days, organized on social media, but the protests escalated on Friday, tapping into general discontent among many Chileans.

Chile has the highest per capita income of Latin America at $20,000, with expected economic growth this year of 2.5% and just 2% inflation.

But there is an undercurrent of frustration with rising health care and utility costs, low pensions and social inequality.

© – AFP 2019  

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie