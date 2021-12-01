Christmas payment will be paid to 1.4 million social welfare recipients next week

THE CHRISTMAS PAYMENT is set to be paid to 1.4 million social welfare recipients next week.

Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys confirmed that the payments for pensioners, people with disabilities, carers, lone parents and people who are long-term unemployed will be retained at 100% this year.

Long-term recipients of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) will also receive the payment.

The payments will total over €313 million and will be issued to nominated bank accounts and post offices.

Announcing the payment, Humphreys said she was aware that the retail community were still feeling the impact of the Covid pandemic.

“This past two years has been so difficult for our small and medium businesses. I am therefore urging everyone to consider spending the Christmas bonus locally this year,” she said.

“If we keep our business in our towns, we will keep our towns in business.”

She also announced that the qualifying period for people in receipt of an eligible jobseeker’s payment has been reduced to 12 months from 15 months.

She added that time spent on the PUP by customers who have since moved to a jobseeker’s payment will count towards reaching the 12 month requirement.