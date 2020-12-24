#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 24 December 2020
Poll: Will you attend a religious service this year?

People can attend services online or in person.

By Aoife Barry Thursday 24 Dec 2020, 11:02 AM
1,075 Views
Image: Shutterstock/Dziurek
Image: Shutterstock/Dziurek

IT’S CHRISTMAS EVE, and for many this time of year is about religious celebration.

Under the new restrictions, Christmas religious services may take place, but will move online after 25 December when places of worship may remain open for private prayer. 

While some people will make sure they attend a religious service in person, others might prefer to attend an online service. Others won’t be attending a service at all for a variety of reasons. 

What about you: Will you attend a religious service on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day?


Poll Results:

I don't attend religous services  (58)
Not this year (45)
Yes, in person (19)
Yes, online (18)




About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

