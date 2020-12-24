Poll: Will you attend a religious service this year?

IT’S CHRISTMAS EVE, and for many this time of year is about religious celebration.

Under the new restrictions, Christmas religious services may take place, but will move online after 25 December when places of worship may remain open for private prayer.

While some people will make sure they attend a religious service in person, others might prefer to attend an online service. Others won’t be attending a service at all for a variety of reasons.

What about you: Will you attend a religious service on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day?

