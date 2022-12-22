Advertisement

Thursday 22 December 2022
# Movies
Trailer Watch: Which Christmas film will you watch this weekend?
Here are a few options for festive watching.
9 minutes ago

EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you trailers for films that are out this weekend.

Here are three trailers for festive films you can catch in the cinema or streaming.

The Muppet Christmas Carol (30th anniversary)

Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers / YouTube

Selected cinemas and Disney+: To mark three decades since the classic Muppets film (starring Michael Caine) was released, you can catch it in selected cinemas (like Cineworld) nationwide. This is a retelling of the Dickens classic, about a curmudgeonly businessman who gets visited by the ghosts of Christmas past, present and future – starring Muppets. 

Home Alone

Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers / YouTube

Selected cinemas and Disney+: Yep you can still catch this in cinemas (Odeon and Cineworld both are showing it), and what better way to usher in the big day itself than watching a young Macauley Culkin fight off two ne’er do wells when his parents abandon him accidentally? Home Alone 2: Lost in New York is also in the same cinemas. Both are great craic. 

It’s A Wonderful Life

Paramount Movies / YouTube

IFI cinema and Amazon Prime Video, iTunes and Google Play: An absolute Christmas classic, this heartwarming weepie from Frank Capra stars James Stewart as George Bailey a depressed businessman who is visited by an angel from heaven, Clarence, who shows him what life would have been if he hadn’t existed.

  • Also in cinemas:

Elf: Cineworld, Odeon cinemas, The Gate Multiplex Cork

Get Santa: The Gate Multiplex Cork

Die Hard: Pálas Cinema Galway

Christmas in Connecticut: Pálas Cinema Galway

The Snowman & The Snowman and the Snow Dog: Odeon cinemas

Which one would you go see first?


Poll Results:

Home Alone (68)
A different Christmas film (40)
It's A Wonderful Life (23)
Muppets Christmas Carol (15)




Aoife Barry
aoife@thejournal.ie
@sweetoblivion26
