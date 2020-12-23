#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 23 December 2020
Poll: Have you done the 'big' Christmas shop?

This is a festive season like no other.

By Órla Ryan Wednesday 23 Dec 2020, 11:14 AM
7 minutes ago 617 Views 1 Comment
Image: Shutterstock/Rudmer Zwerver
Image: Shutterstock/Rudmer Zwerver

CHRISTMAS 2020 WILL be very different for most of us this year.

But some traditions remain and, for many people, doing the ‘big’ grocery shop is one of those.

Some people typically do the shop on Christmas Eve, but others prefer to get it out of the way earlier.

Capacity limits in shops due to the pandemic, leading to long queues in some circumstances, also have to be taken into consideration. 

Poll: Have you done the ‘big’ Christmas shop?


Poll Results:

Yes (79)
No, but I will today or tomorrow (32)
No, and I won't be (18)
I'm just here to see the results (5)




