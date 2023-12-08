Poll: Is 8 December the start of Christmas?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
DEPENDING ON WHO you ask, Christmas has officially begun today.
It’s the Feast of the Immaculate Conception and traditionally has been the preferred day for Christmas shopping in Ireland, while office party season is also firmly in full swing.
But traditions can change, so today we’re asking:
Is 8 December the start of Christmas?
