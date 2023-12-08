Advertisement

Mark Stedman Eight-year-old Alex Connelly from the Kimmage-Rathmines area at Dublin Castle to mark the launch of Christmas at the Castle.
Poll: Is 8 December the start of Christmas?

It’s often held as the true start of the season.
7
3.9k
1 hour ago

DEPENDING ON WHO you ask, Christmas has officially begun today.

It’s the Feast of the Immaculate Conception and traditionally has been the preferred day for Christmas shopping in Ireland, while office party season is also firmly in full swing.

But traditions can change, so today we’re asking:

Is 8 December the start of Christmas?


Poll Results:

Yes (1157)
No (360)
I'm not sure when it starts (223)



Eoghan Dalton
