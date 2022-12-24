Advertisement

Saturday 24 December 2022
# Quizmass Time
Quiz: Can you name the Christmas movie from a single frame?
Do you know these festive favourites?
8.2k
2
49 minutes ago

MOVIES ARE A quintessential part of Christmas.

The season has truly arrived when TV schedules fill up with festive favourites (some of which don’t even have to be about Christmas at all).

But do you know them well enough to tell Scrooged from The Santa Clause? Could you recognise a Christmas movie from a single frame? Let’s find out.

What movie is this?
Youtube
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
Bad Santa

Ernest Saves Chrismtas
Home Alone
What movie is this?
Youtube
The Santa Clause
Willy Wonka and The Chocolate Factory

Elf
The Muppet Christmas Carol
What movie is this?
Youtube
The Muppet Christmas Carol
Gremlins

Love Actually
Christmas with the Kranks
What movie is this?
Youtube
Die Hard
Scrooged

Bad Santa
Jingle All the Way
What movie is this?
Youtube
The Santa Clause
Elf

Trading Places
Fred Claus
What movie is this?
Youtube
Casablanca
Miracle on 34th Street

Santa Claus: The Movie
It's a Wonderful Life
What movie is this?
Bad Santa
Elf

Gremlins
Scrooged
What movie is this?
Youtube
Santa Claus: The Movie
Miracle on 34th Street

Silent Night
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
What movie is this?
Youtube
Jingle All the Way
Love Actually

Gremlins
Christmas with the Kranks
What movie is this?
Youtube
Klaus
Santa Claus: The Movie

The Santa Clause
Bad Santa
Answer all the questions to see your result!
Stephen McDermott
