Quiz: Can you name the Christmas movie from a single frame?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
MOVIES ARE A quintessential part of Christmas.
The season has truly arrived when TV schedules fill up with festive favourites (some of which don’t even have to be about Christmas at all).
But do you know them well enough to tell Scrooged from The Santa Clause? Could you recognise a Christmas movie from a single frame? Let’s find out.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS (2)