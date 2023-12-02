Advertisement

Saturday 2 December 2023 Dublin: 2°C
Quiz: How well do you know these Christmas song lyrics?

This will get you in the Christmas mood.
52 minutes ago

CHRISTMASTIME IS HERE at long last and by now you’ve probably been blasting your best Christmas playlist for at least a few days.

But how closely do you listening to the lyrics of your favourite Christmas song? This quiz will test your knowledge of Christmas hits, with no humming along allowed.

Just to be clear, we’re doing Christmas songs here, not Christmas carols. If you want a Christmas carol lyrics quiz, then you need to get out of here.

What were the odds on the winning racehorse mentioned in the lyrics of Fairytale of New York?
10-1
12-1

18-1
50-1
Who sings the opening lyric of the original Do They Know It's Christmas Time by Band Aid?
Boy George
Paul Young

Sting
Simon LeBon
Which of these things does Eartha Kitt NOT ask for in the lyrics of Santa Baby?
Decorations from Tiffany's
A '33 convertible

The deed to a platinum mine
A yacht
Which political leader does Jona Lewie address in the lyrics of Stop The Cavalry?
Benito Mussolini
General Franco

Margaret Thatcher
Winston Churchill
In the song Driving Home For Christmas by Chris Rea, what follows the line: "Top to toe in tailbacks"?
Red lights, I'm breaking every one
I got red lights on the run

Soon my journey will be done
I'm 'bout to have some Christmas fun
In the song Let It Snow, what word does the singer rhyme with the word 'stopping'?
Popping
Hopping

Dropping
Flopping
Which Christmas song features the line "Do the fairies keep him sober for a day?"
Slade - Merry Xmas Everybody
Shakin' Stevens - Merry Christmas Everyone

Wizzard - I Wish It Could Be Christmas Every Day
Elmo & Patsy - Grandma Got Run Over By A Reindeer
What phrase comes after "Merry Christmas" in the chorus of Christmas Wrapping by The Waitresses?
But I think I'll skip this one this year
But I think I'll miss this one, my dear

But I think I'll miss this one this year
But I think I'll skip this one, I fear
Finish the line from Mary's Boy Child/Oh My Lord by Boney M.: "And then they found a little nook in a stable ________"
All alone
All forlorn

Full of goats
With the lambs
In their 1977 duet, Bing Crosby's rendition of Little Drummer Boy was counterpointed by Bowie singing what specially composed piece of music?
Joy To All Men
Peace On Earth

War Is Over
King Of Men
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Interesting snowman
Enjoy this interesting snowman
Share your result:
