Quiz: How well do you know these Christmas song lyrics?

CHRISTMASTIME IS HERE at long last and by now you’ve probably been blasting your best Christmas playlist for at least a few days.

But how closely do you listening to the lyrics of your favourite Christmas song? This quiz will test your knowledge of Christmas hits, with no humming along allowed.

Just to be clear, we’re doing Christmas songs here, not Christmas carols. If you want a Christmas carol lyrics quiz, then you need to get out of here.

What were the odds on the winning racehorse mentioned in the lyrics of Fairytale of New York? YouTube/The Pogues 10-1 12-1

18-1 50-1 Who sings the opening lyric of the original Do They Know It's Christmas Time by Band Aid? Alamy Boy George Paul Young

Sting Simon LeBon Which of these things does Eartha Kitt NOT ask for in the lyrics of Santa Baby? Alamy Decorations from Tiffany's A '33 convertible

The deed to a platinum mine A yacht Which political leader does Jona Lewie address in the lyrics of Stop The Cavalry? Alamy Benito Mussolini General Franco

Margaret Thatcher Winston Churchill In the song Driving Home For Christmas by Chris Rea, what follows the line: "Top to toe in tailbacks"? Alamy Red lights, I'm breaking every one I got red lights on the run

Soon my journey will be done I'm 'bout to have some Christmas fun In the song Let It Snow, what word does the singer rhyme with the word 'stopping'? Alamy Popping Hopping

Dropping Flopping Which Christmas song features the line "Do the fairies keep him sober for a day?" Alamy Slade - Merry Xmas Everybody Shakin' Stevens - Merry Christmas Everyone

Wizzard - I Wish It Could Be Christmas Every Day Elmo & Patsy - Grandma Got Run Over By A Reindeer What phrase comes after "Merry Christmas" in the chorus of Christmas Wrapping by The Waitresses? Alamy But I think I'll skip this one this year But I think I'll miss this one, my dear

But I think I'll miss this one this year But I think I'll skip this one, I fear Finish the line from Mary's Boy Child/Oh My Lord by Boney M.: "And then they found a little nook in a stable ________" Alamy All alone All forlorn

Full of goats With the lambs In their 1977 duet, Bing Crosby's rendition of Little Drummer Boy was counterpointed by Bowie singing what specially composed piece of music? YouTube Joy To All Men Peace On Earth

