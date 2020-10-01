Christy Kinahan Senior 'faces extradition from Dubai' if he fails to appear in Spanish court

CHRISTY KINAHAN SENIOR faces extradition from Dubai if he does not appear in a Spanish court to face his passport fraud trial, a Spanish judicial source has said.

Overnight reports said Costa del Sol prosecutors could try to have the convicted drug dealer extradited from the city after he was charged at the end of a long-running court probe sparked by a major 2010 police operation.

Bail restrictions over the 63-year-old were eased and subsequently removed years ago, meaning the so-called ‘Dapper Don’ is not subject to any travel restrictions or obligation to sign on.

A well-placed judicial source said today: “Unless anything unexpected occurs, Mr Kinahan will be able to continue living his life as normal until he is called to trial.

“If he fails to appear at trial, then the appropriate action would be taken which would obviously be an international arrest warrant.

“At this stage there’s little to no possibility he could be met with any new bail conditions given the fact they were lifted years ago when he was still under investigation on suspicion of crimes including money laundering.”

It emerged yesterday that Kinahan Senior had been charged with passport fraud following a decade-long court investigation sparked by his Operation Shovel arrest at home near Estepona in June 2010.

It was also confirmed that state prosecutors had dropped their case against a string of other suspects including Kinahan Senior’s two sons, Daniel and Christopher, after failing to build a watertight case against them.

Operation Shovel

The investigating judge dropped the money laundering and criminal association facets of the criminal probe resulting from the 30-plus Operation Shovel arrests in countries including Spain and Ireland.

The decision meant 24 men and women who were being formally investigated are now in the clear unless any compelling new evidence enabling them to be charged with criminal wrongdoing comes to light in the future.

The judge simultaneously decided that only five of the original 31 detainees should now face trial for lesser crimes which in most cases carry short prison sentences.

Christy Kinahan Snr and two other men, Robert Edward Phillips and James Gregory Naughton, have been charged with passport fraud.

Jasvinder Singh Kamoo has been charged with using fake number plates on a Mercedes.

A fifth man, Ross Gerard Browning, has been charged with unlawful possession of a weapon.

Comments are closed for legal reasons.