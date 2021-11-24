Poll: Have you put up your Christmas tree yet?

LIKE IT OR lump it, it’s just 31 days until Christmas.
Nights are longer and the temperatures are dropping and we are still (sigh!) in the middle of a pandemic, just in case you’d forgotten.
So, it’s unsurprising to see homes are following many retailers’ leads and sticking up the decorations a bit early.
This morning we want to know: Have you put up your Christmas tree yet?
Poll Results:
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS (10)