This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Friday 28 February, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Covid-19: Dublin churches issued with advice on handshaking and Communion

Priests are being told to follow guidance for when a flu is circulating.

By Dominic McGrath Friday 28 Feb 2020, 12:15 AM
18 minutes ago 1,523 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5023911
Irish churches are preparing for coronavirus.
Image: Shutterstock/inalex
Irish churches are preparing for coronavirus.
Irish churches are preparing for coronavirus.
Image: Shutterstock/inalex

THE SHAKING OF hands and taking communion on the tongue are being discouraged in Dublin churches as preparations continue to deal with a Covid-19 outbreak in Ireland. 

Globally, there have now been more than 80,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease Covid-19.

Last evening, the first case of the coronavirus in Northern Ireland was confirmed. 

According to the most extensive global study done so far, the novel coronavirus was benign in 80.9% of cases, “serious” in 13.8% and “critical” in 4.7%. The remaining 0.6% was not specified.

Part of the reason Covid-19 has been declared a public health emergency is due to the speed at which it has spread compared to other coronaviruses (like Sars and Mers) and the fact that there’s a lot about the disease we still don’t know – including how exactly it’s being transmitted.

In Ireland, a Six Nations clash with Italy has already been called off as the situation across Europe changes rapidly. 

“Mass gatherings” have come under particular scrutiny as the HSE and the Department of Health respond to the virus

Some Irish churches are now responding to the outbreak. 

A spokesperson for the Archdiocese of Dublin said that Dublin parishes are currently been told to follow the advice for “when flu or an epidemic is circulating”

While more guidance might be issued as the situation develops, for now parish priests are being told to take the normal precautions for flu season, which advises people that anyone with flu symptoms are not obligated to attend Mass, and states that giving communion on the tongue “should be discouraged” during flu season. 

However, it also notes that if giving communion to people on their tongue, priests or individuals “should clean their hands using an alcohol based hand gel”.  

“No one is to be refused communion because they wish to receive on the tongue,” the guidance states. 

When it comes to the shaking of hands, the guidance notes that the “sign of peace” has a “low risk of spreading” viruses. 

It states:

However, since even under ordinary circumstances some people are not able to shake hands due to medical conditions, one might choose among a number of other options of shaking hands to make a bow of the head to the people around you and say “Peace be with you”.

The advice is adapted from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, which issued updated guidance to churches in January 2018 for handing seasonal flu

That advice also states that the “hygienic upkeep of the fonts is needed particularly”. It advises frequent changing of the water followed by the cleaning of the font with a detergent like washing-up liquid. 

Related Read

27.02.20 Q&A: Everything you need to know about the Covid-19 crisis and Ireland's response to it

A spokesperson for the Irish Catholic Bishops’ Conference said that the extent of the precautions to be taken was an individual matter for each of the 26 dioceses in Ireland. 

Fr Diarmuid Hogan said that the Diocese of Galway, Kilmacduagh and Kilfenora “continues to closely monitor the implications presented by the spread of the Covid19 virus”. 

The diocese, he said, will always “abide by any and all guidance issued by the HSE on the matter”. 

In the diocese of Cork and Ross – which covers Cork city – a spokesperson said that guidelines for the winter flu precautions were issued to all parishes on Wednesday. 

In a statement, a HSE spokesperson said that the Health Protection Surveillance Centre website will be updated to address “gathering for Mass”. 

The spokesperson directed anyone with questions about Covid-19 to the HSE and Department of Health websites. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie