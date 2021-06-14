Wyoming park rangers conduct search for missing Irishman Cian McLaughlin

US AUTHORITIES HAVE appealed for information about missing 27-year-old Dublin man Cian McLaughlin, who was last seen hiking in Wyoming almost a week ago.

A major search is being carried out by national park authorities, after he was reported missing at the weekend.

Grand Teton National Park rangers have said that they have been informed today that Cian McLaughlin was last seen around 2.30pm last Tuesday 8 June around a half mile from the Lupine Meadows Trailhead, hiking to an unknown destination.

McLaughlin had been wearing a cutoff tank top and shorts, a bucket hat, and round sunglasses. He was not wearing a backpack.

McLaughlin is described as 6 ft tall and 180 pounds. He has brown, collar length hair and brown eyes. He is said to be thin and has an Irish accent.

After Cian didn’t go to work on Thursday, he was reported missing on Saturday night.

Cian’s vehicle was found at Lupine Meadows Trailhead in Grand Teton National Park on Sunday morning by national park authorities.

His planned route is unknown; authorities said that he could be hiking in the Garnet, Surprise, Amphitheater, Delta, or Taggart Lakes area.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Search operations were launched yesterday for Cian, and continues today.

Over forty park staff are conducting ground search efforts in the backcountry. Four local search and rescue dog teams and members of Teton County Search and Rescue are also involved. Aerial operations are also taking place.

Anyone who has been traveling in the Teton backcountry since Tuesday 8 June may have seen him, and anyone with relevant information should contact the National Park Service Investigative Services Branch: call or text the tip line on 888-653-0009.

You can also get in touch through email, or the website here.