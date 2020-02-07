Gardaí appeal for information over missing 14-year-old girl Ciara Mooney

GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED to the public for information to help trace a missing 14-year-old girl who was last seen on Tuesday.

Ciara Mooney was last seen in the Ratoath area of Meath earlier this week.

She is described as being approximately 5ft 7in tall with a slim build. Ciara also has dark brown hair and blue eyes. When last seen, she was wearing a black anorak and multi-coloured leggings. She is known to frequent the Celbridge area in Kildare as well as the East Wall areas in Dublin.

A garda spokesman said: “Gardaí are concerned for Ciara. Anyone with information on her whereabouts are asked to contact Ashbourne Garda Station on 01 801 0600, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.”