Belfast actor Ciarán Hinds calls on Truss to scrap UK Govt's controversial Troubles legacy plan

OSCAR-NOMINATED Belfast actor Ciarán Hinds has written an open letter to British Prime Minister Liz Truss calling on her to drop plans to push ahead with the UK Government’s contentious plan to deal with the legacy of the Troubles.

The Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill has already been through the House of Commons and is now set for consideration by the House of Lords.

It proposes a form of amnesty for perpetrators of Troubles crimes in exchange for co-operation with a new truth recovery body.

The Bill, if enacted, would also end inquests and civil proceedings related to the conflict.

The changes are opposed by political parties and victims’ groups in Northern Ireland, as well the Irish government.

Advertisement

The appeal from Hinds comes as the British Parliament returns from recess today.

“I am writing to you to urge a rethink on your Government’s proposed Northern Ireland Troubles Bill which will permanently cut off any prospect of justice for the families and loved ones of those killed during the Troubles,” Hinds wrote in his letter to Truss.

I have an emotional bond with Belfast and Northern Ireland, where I grew up, and it was an honour for me to be able to pay tribute to the city and its people in the recent film Belfast, which showed how frightening and violent the Troubles were.

For the many families who lost loved ones that chapter is not closed, and cannot be, without the healing that only real justice can bring.

“The rule of law must apply to everyone, without favour. No-one, whether a state or non-state actor, should be above the law,” Hinds said.

The actor said he stands with “the mothers, fathers, brothers, sisters, daughters, sons, partners and grandparents of the victims, and all those who are united in strong opposition to your proposals set out in the Legacy Bill to permanently deny ‘Troubles’ victims paths to justice”.

“Victims deserve the same access to justice whether in Belfast or Bristol, Derry or Durham,” Hinds said.

Last month, hundreds of people gathered in Belfast to demand the scrapping of the plan.

Demonstrators, including relatives of those killed during the Troubles, marched from various parts of the city ahead of the event outside the landmark building in central Belfast on 11 September.