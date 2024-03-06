Cillian Murphy jets to LA for the Oscars, with Oppenheimer tipped to continue awards sweep

CILLIAN MURPHY HAS jetted off to Los Angeles for the Oscars, where the actor is a heavy favourite to be named best actor for his role in Oppenheimer.

The Cork actor was pictured today boarding an Aer Lingus flight in Dublin ahead of the glamourous awards.

#CillianMurphy heads to Hollywood for the Oscars. He looks so good! 🥹♥️ pic.twitter.com/aRTCBWutwz — Cill-i-am 🎼 (@cill_i_am) March 6, 2024

Murphy has been sweeping up accolades during the awards season for his portrayal of J Robert Oppenheimer, the father of the atomic bomb.

Most recently, Murphy won the Screen Actors Guild Award for best male actor in a leading role for his turn in Oppenheimer.

The Christopher Nolan-directed Oppenheimer also took home a SAG award for best cast in a motion picture.

The prestigious prize for best performance by a cast at the SAG Awards is historically a strong predictor for the Oscars, making Oppenheimer a formidable frontrunner for best picture.

It’s been relentlessly scooping up awards all season and the Oscars might be no different – Oppenheimer has won top prizes at the SAG Awards, the Golden Globes, Critics Choice Awards, Directors Guild of America Awards, and BAFTAs.

Oppenheimer leads the way with 13 nominations at the Oscars.

Murphy travelled aboard an Aer Lingus flight to the Oscars, which will be held this coming Sunday, as did members of the crew and production of ‘Poor Things’, a film produced by Irish company Element Pictures.

Andrew Lowe, co-CEO and founder of Element Pictures and producer of ‘Poor Things’, as he checks in for his flight ahead of the Academy Awards. Naoise Culhane Naoise Culhane

Poor Things, starring Emma Stone as a young woman in Victorian London who is resurrected through a brain transplant, ranks second in terms of Oscar nominations and is up for 11 Academy Awards.

An Aer Lingus spokesperson said the airline is “honoured to have carried some of Ireland’s finest talent across the Atlantic to showcase their artistry and represent Ireland on the illustrious Oscars red carpet”.