Trailer Watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?

EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you trailers for films that are out this weekend.

Here are three trailers for films you can catch in the cinema.

Advertisement

Death on the Nile

Kenneth Branagh directs this classic Agatha Christie story – and this movie is crammed full of stars.

The Beatles: Get Back – The Rooftop Concert

If you watched the Get Back documentary on Disney+, you’ll know that it ends with a live concert by the Fab Four on a rooftop in London. Here is a 63-minute film about that very live gig, which is quite the treat.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

This looks sublimely ridiculous but also quite charming: J-Lo plays a mega pop star who finds out she’s being cheated on on the eve of her wedding, and ends up getting married to Owen Wilson after picking him out of the audience at a concert.

Which one would go see first?

