#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 17°C Sunday 26 June 2022
Advertisement

Citizens' Assembly on directly elected Dublin mayor adjourns until September

The assembly heard that local government is in need of “radical reform”.

By Garreth MacNamee Sunday 26 Jun 2022, 2:51 PM
31 minutes ago 616 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5800268
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

THE CITIZENS’ ASSEMBLY which is meeting to discuss the possibility of a directly elected mayor for Dublin was today adjourned until September.

The Assembly will reconvene for two further sessions in September and October ahead of finalising its report and recommendations that will be presented to the Houses of the Oireachtas at the end of the year.

Today’s meeting focussed on the business perspective on having a directly elected mayor for Dublin with presentations from both Dublin Chamber and Chambers Ireland, who said that the economic development of the city in recent times merits a review in how the capital is run.

Speaking at the close of the meeting the Chairman of the Dublin Citizens’ Assembly Jim Gavin said: “I would like to thank all those who spoke to the assembly this weekend for providing their knowledge and insight on how a directly elected mayor for Dublin could operate.

“I would also like to reiterate my thanks to all members of the assembly who continue to give their time and who have embraced this opportunity to make a significant contribution to the future of Dublin City and County.”

Gavin said that it is “abundantly clear to the assembly members that local government in the city and county is in need of radical reform”.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

He said a directly elected mayor would be an accountable and visible force for impactful change in Dublin by creating a strategic vision and delivering the transformation of local government for our communities and businesses across the region.

“We have passed the midway point of the Dublin Citizens’ Assembly. In our three sessions to date we have heard about how the current system of local government in Dublin operates, how directly elected mayors work in other cities internationally, and the powers that a directly elected mayor for Dublin could have,” he said.

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie