Citizens' Assembly on directly elected Dublin mayor adjourns until September

THE CITIZENS’ ASSEMBLY which is meeting to discuss the possibility of a directly elected mayor for Dublin was today adjourned until September.

The Assembly will reconvene for two further sessions in September and October ahead of finalising its report and recommendations that will be presented to the Houses of the Oireachtas at the end of the year.

Today’s meeting focussed on the business perspective on having a directly elected mayor for Dublin with presentations from both Dublin Chamber and Chambers Ireland, who said that the economic development of the city in recent times merits a review in how the capital is run.

Speaking at the close of the meeting the Chairman of the Dublin Citizens’ Assembly Jim Gavin said: “I would like to thank all those who spoke to the assembly this weekend for providing their knowledge and insight on how a directly elected mayor for Dublin could operate.

“I would also like to reiterate my thanks to all members of the assembly who continue to give their time and who have embraced this opportunity to make a significant contribution to the future of Dublin City and County.”

Gavin said that it is “abundantly clear to the assembly members that local government in the city and county is in need of radical reform”.

He said a directly elected mayor would be an accountable and visible force for impactful change in Dublin by creating a strategic vision and delivering the transformation of local government for our communities and businesses across the region.

“We have passed the midway point of the Dublin Citizens’ Assembly. In our three sessions to date we have heard about how the current system of local government in Dublin operates, how directly elected mayors work in other cities internationally, and the powers that a directly elected mayor for Dublin could have,” he said.