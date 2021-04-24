Citizens' Assembly recommends 'women in home' clause be removed from constitution

THE CITIZENS’ ASSEMBLY has recommended that the so-called “women’s place in the home clause” be removed from the Irish constitution.

The deletion and replacement of Article 41.2 of the Constitution is one of a raft of recommendations on gender equality announced by the 99 person assembly today.

The National Women’s Council welcomed the recommendation to replace the “sexist and outdated” clause.

The group of citizens from around the country, led by Chairperson Dr Catherine Day, were asked to consider all aspects of gender equality in Ireland.

It made a total of 45 recommendations which will be sent to the government.

The recommendations focus on:

The constitution,

Leadership and politics,

Care and childcare,

Domestic, sexual and gender based violence,

Pay and social protection,

Technology and the media.

Along with the removal of Article 41.2, the assembly recommend amending Article 41, which recognises the family as the natural and fundamental unit group of society as a moral institution.

It said the family should not be limited to the marital family. It also suggests inserting a new clause into Article 40, which centres on Fundamental Rights to refer explicitly to gender equality and non-discrimination.

The assembly also called on the government to improve terms and conditions for those in paid employment as carers, including access to pensions.

It sought increased visibility of men performing caring roles, choice in care and independence for older persons and persons with disabilities, and changes to Carer’s Allowance, respite, and pensions for family carers.

On the issue of domestic, sexual and gender-based violence the assembly says gender power dynamics, consent and domestic, sexual and gender-based violence be covered within the revised Relationships and Sexuality curriculum.

It sought the appointment of a Victims/Survivors Commissioner as an independent advocate and voice for victims and survivors.

The assembly also recommended the introduction of maternity leave for all elected representatives.

It called for the minimum wage to be increased to align it with the living wage by 2025.

Targets set in legislation to reduce the hourly gender pay gap to 9% by 2025 and 4% by 2030 – with a view to eliminating it by 2035 – was also among the recommendations.

Orla O’Connor, Director of the National Women’s Council said the “ground-breaking” recommendations send a strong and clear signal to government.

“The recommendations have the potential to really transform women’s’ and girls’ lives in this country and include the key elements that we need to achieve gender equality. We call on the Government to prioritise their implementation without delay,” O’Connor said.