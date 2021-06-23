Biden nominates Massachusetts' Claire Cronin as US ambassador to Ireland

US PRESIDENT JOE Biden has chosen Massachusetts state representative Claire Cronin as his nominee for Ambassador to Ireland.

Biden announced his intent to nominate Cronin along with 16 others to serve in key roles in an announcement this evening.

Cronin is currently the sitting majority leader in the Massachusetts House of Representatives. Prior to her election as representative in 2012, she maintained a law practice in Brockton, Massachusetts.

Before she makes her home in the Deerfield Residence in the Phoenix Park, Cronin’s nomination will have to be approved by the US Senate, after a confirmation hearing takes place.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney said Biden’s selection was ”very welcome news” and that he is looking forward to working with the new Ambassador on deepening and strengthening all aspects of Ireland’s bilateral relationship with the United States.

“The early nomination of a resident US Ambassador to Ireland reflects the extraordinary strength and depth of the relationship that exists between our two countries,” said Coveney.

“Despite a uniquely challenging year since the outbreak of Covid-19, the strength of Ireland’s connections with the United States endure.

“Our people-to-people links are unparalleled with approximately 30 million Americans claiming Irish heritage, including President Joe Biden. The US is one of our most important trading and investment partners, and it remains an unfailing supporter of the Northern Ireland peace process and Good Friday Agreement.”

The former US Ambassador to Ireland Edward F Crawford stepped down from the position in January before the beginning of the Biden administration.

Crawford was nominated to the position by Donald Trump in 2018 and he took up the role in 2019.