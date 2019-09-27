Fatal Clare crash: Boy (12) among two recovering in hospital, as investigations continue

POST-MORTEM EXAMINATIONS have been carried out on two people fatally injured in single-car crash near Parteen, Co Clare yesterday.

In the early hours of Thursday morning, the car they were travelling hit a wall and was engulfed and destroyed by the fire. Two persons were pronounced dead at the scene.

Following the completion of the examinations this afternoon, gardaí say the formal identification process is now underway.

A 12-year-old boy, who was seriously injured in the collision, is being treated at St James Hospital in Dublin.

A 20-year-old man also injured in the collision is being treated at University Hospital Limerick.

A garda spokesperson said that investigations are continuing,

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to contact them, and are particularly keen on any motorists who travelled in the area between 12am and 1am who may have dashcam footage to come forward.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Mayorstone Park Garda Station on 064 456 980 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.