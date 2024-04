The 42 is the home of quality journalism for passionate Irish sports fans, bringing you closer to the stories that matter through insightful analysis and sharp sportswriting.

Clare 3-16

Kilkenny 1-20

CLARE HAVE BEEN crowned Division 1 hurling league champions after surviving a late Kilkenny fightback which saw the Cats reduce a seven point gap to two by the final whistle.

Advertisement

Two goals from Aidan McCarthy along with a third by David Fitzgerald help ensure victory for the Banner who have suffered back-to-back All-Ireland semi-final defeats at the hands of Kilkenny.

Eoin Cody raised a green flag at the other end to bring Kilkenny roaring back into contention on 53 minutes, but missed a crucial penalty which could affected the outcome of the result. McCarthy coolly slotted over an injury-time free to help secure a first league title for Clare since 2016.

The 42′s award-winning team produces original content that you won’t find anywhere else: on GAA, League of Ireland, women’s sport and boxing, as well as our game-changing rugby coverage, all with an Irish eye.