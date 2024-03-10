Advertisement
Clare and Kilkenny players tussle for possession. Natasha Barton/INPHO
Allianz Hurling League

Clare continue unbeaten league run with late rally to victory over Kilkenny

TJ Reid finished with nine converted frees for Kilkenny and Aidan McCarthy with six for Clare.
0
1.1k
1 hour ago

Clare 0-19
Kilkenny 0-16

A LATE RALLY of three points in succession which included a well-worked team move finished off by Diarmuid Ryan and a fantastic long-range effort from Peter Duggan saw Clare keep their unbeaten status in the 2024 National Hurling League.

More importantly arguably for Brian Lohan’s charges is the fact that it is their first win over Kilkenny since the 2021 league having been eliminated in the charges to the Cats in the All-Ireland semi-finals of 2022 and 2023.

