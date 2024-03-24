Clare book league final date with Kilkenny after eight-point win over Tipperary

The 42 is the home of quality journalism for passionate Irish sports fans, bringing you closer to the stories that matter through insightful analysis and sharp sportswriting.

Clare 1-24

Tipperary 2-13

CLARE HAVE JOINED Kilkenny in the Division 1 hurling league final after accounting for a wasteful Tipperary side in Portlaoise.

Tipperary, who finished with 14 men as star forward Jake Morris was sent off with two yellow cards, hit 19 wides in total while Clare were far more efficient in front of the posts. The Banner built up an 0-8 0-1 lead in the first half and finished with an eight-point victory to proceed to the decider.

David Fitzgerald was imperious throughout, scoring a brilliant goal in the first half after Morris found the net for Tipperary at the other end. He eventually finished with 1-3 to help ensure Clare earned a comfortable semi-final win.

