Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Wednesday 28 September 2022
Advertisement

Girl (8) and mother remain in critical condition following violent incident at Clare house

The incident happened around 8am yesterday morning.

By Garreth MacNamee Wednesday 28 Sep 2022, 10:12 AM
1 hour ago 6,043 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5878715
The scene yesterday morning.
Image: Liam Burke
The scene yesterday morning.
The scene yesterday morning.
Image: Liam Burke

AN EIGHT-YEAR-old girl and her mother remain in a critical condition in hospital this morning following a violent incident at a house in Clare yesterday morning.

The mother and daughter, who are both Ukrainian, suffered serious injuries during the incident which occurred in the Clarecastle area at around 8am.

The young child is suspected to have suffered multiple stab injuries.

It’s understood the property where the incident occurred is being used to accommodate Ukrainian refugees. Clare Civil Defence personnel and an interpreter were also called to assist Gardaí at the scene yesterday morning.

The remaining occupants of the property have since been transferred to an emergency refugee accommodation centre in Ennis. Clare Civil Defence has been providing emergency accommodation for people displaced by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine for the past number of months.

An incident room has been established at Ennis Garda Station and a senior Investigating officer has been appointed to oversee the investigation. A Family Liaison Officer has also been appointed to the family.

A Garda spokesperson said yesterday evening: “This is a live and ongoing investigation and no further information is available at this time. An Garda Síochána are appealing for anyone with any information on this incident to contact the investigation team at Ennis Garda Station on 065 6848100, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.”

With reporting by Pat Flynn

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie