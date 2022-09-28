Girl (8) and mother remain in critical condition following violent incident at Clare house

AN EIGHT-YEAR-old girl and her mother remain in a critical condition in hospital this morning following a violent incident at a house in Clare yesterday morning.

The mother and daughter, who are both Ukrainian, suffered serious injuries during the incident which occurred in the Clarecastle area at around 8am.

The young child is suspected to have suffered multiple stab injuries.

It’s understood the property where the incident occurred is being used to accommodate Ukrainian refugees. Clare Civil Defence personnel and an interpreter were also called to assist Gardaí at the scene yesterday morning.

The remaining occupants of the property have since been transferred to an emergency refugee accommodation centre in Ennis. Clare Civil Defence has been providing emergency accommodation for people displaced by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine for the past number of months.

An incident room has been established at Ennis Garda Station and a senior Investigating officer has been appointed to oversee the investigation. A Family Liaison Officer has also been appointed to the family.

A Garda spokesperson said yesterday evening: “This is a live and ongoing investigation and no further information is available at this time. An Garda Síochána are appealing for anyone with any information on this incident to contact the investigation team at Ennis Garda Station on 065 6848100, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.”

