Extinction Rebellion protesters have covered government climate department building with scientific papers

EXTINCTION REBELLION PROTESTERS have pasted scientific papers on climate change onto the Department of Communications, Climate Action and Environment building in Dublin.

The protest group marched through Dublin city earlier today in the fifth day of their week-long protests. The group has covered the walls at the entrance to the department building with scientific studies relating to climate change.

Objections to the proposed Shannon gas import tunnel were also pasted outside the building.

Five protesters were arrested last night after chaining themselves outside the gates of Leinster House, preventing around 15 staff from exiting the building, including TDs Alan Farrell and Michael Fitzmaurice.

The protesters have since been released without charge.

A significant crowd gathered outside the government building today and used paint rollers to stick the papers to the wall.

A large group of protesters have been camping in Merrion Street South throughout the week and have held various protests around the city.

On Wednesday, the group held a fashion show outside Penney’s O’Connell street shop to protest low-price, mass-produced clothing.