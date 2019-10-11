This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Extinction Rebellion protesters have covered government climate department building with scientific papers

The papers were stuck to the department’s walls with paint rollers.

By Orla Dwyer Friday 11 Oct 2019, 1:50 PM
52 minutes ago 4,075 Views 42 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4847427
Signs placed on the walls of the department building.
Image: Extinction Rebellion/Facebook
Signs placed on the walls of the department building.
Signs placed on the walls of the department building.
Image: Extinction Rebellion/Facebook

EXTINCTION REBELLION PROTESTERS have pasted scientific papers on climate change onto the Department of Communications, Climate Action and Environment building in Dublin.

The protest group marched through Dublin city earlier today in the fifth day of their week-long protests. The group has covered the walls at the entrance to the department building with scientific studies relating to climate change. 

Objections to the proposed Shannon gas import tunnel were also pasted outside the building. 

Five protesters were arrested last night after chaining themselves outside the gates of Leinster House, preventing around 15 staff from exiting the building, including TDs Alan Farrell and Michael Fitzmaurice. 

The protesters have since been released without charge. 

A significant crowd gathered outside the government building today and used paint rollers to stick the papers to the wall.  

A large group of protesters have been camping in Merrion Street South throughout the week and have held various protests around the city. 

On Wednesday, the group held a fashion show outside Penney’s O’Connell street shop to protest low-price, mass-produced clothing. 

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

