School pupils across the country strike for climate action

A Fridays for Future protest in July outside the Dail.

SCHOOL STUDENTS ACROSS the country are striking today and will protest in Cork, Dublin and Galway over the lack of action by world leaders on the climate crisis.

Fridays for Future Dublin have set out a number of demands including that the government create a fossil-free future, a liveable city and a just society.

“Our strike message is ‘Uproot the System’ and this strike hopes to highlight the systematic causes of the climate crisis.” Jessica Dunne, 17, one of the organisers, said in the lead up to the strike.

“We are fast approaching the deadline for genuine action,” 16-year-old Max Fulham said.

“We need change that challenges how society operates, protects those who are most vulnerable, and brings us all forward to a better future. To achieve that, we need everyone, and we ask that everyone who can join us at the strike to create that change.”

The Dublin group will hold a rally from 1pm to 2pm outside the Department of the Taoiseach. At the same time, a group in Cork will protest at Grand Parade and students in Galway will gather at Eyre Square.