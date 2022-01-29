Man dies from injuries after trying to prevent the theft of his car in Dublin

A GARDA INVESTIGATION is underway into an incident where a 50-year-old man suffered fatal injuries when trying to prevent his car getting stolen.

The man “was found lying on the roadway with serious life threatening injuries” in Dublin last Sunday.

Gardaí have launched a public appeal for information and want to hear from anyone who may have been in the Robinhood Road area of Clondalkin on the evening of Sunday 23rd January between 5.30pm and 7pm.

Investigations have established that the man who has died had attended his business premises a short time prior to the incident, according to a Garda statement.

“While present he intervened to prevent the theft of his car, a grey coloured Volkswagen Passat, registration number 161 OY 1861. In doing so he was carried on the bonnet of his vehicle, a distance, to where he was discovered.”

The injured man was removed from the scene by ambulance to Tallaght University Hospital in a serious condition but passed away yesterday evening.

The man has been named by gardaí as Ian McDonnell, who owned a business in the area.

A family liaison officer has been appointed to his family and gardaí gave sympathies to his wife, children and extended family and friends.

A post mortem will be carried out today.

Investigation and appeal

The Garda investigation has involved interviewing of witnesses, door-to-door enquiries and harvesting of CCTV images.

Gardaí in Ballyfermot have established an investigation team under a Senior Investigating Officer.

Yesterday, gardaí recovered a grey coloured Volkswagen Passat, which left the scene and was located on Limekiln Green, Greenhills, Dublin 12. This vehicle has been recovered to be forensically examined.

A second vehicle involved in the incident, a silver coloured Toyota Aqua, which was stolen in Crumlin last Sunday afternoon, was located burnt out in Ballinascorney, Tallaght on Tuesday. This vehicle has also been forensically examined.

Gardaí are anxious to hear from anyone who may have been in the Robinhood Road area of Clondalkin on the evening of Sunday 23rd January between 5.30pm and 7pm and who may have witnessed any activity which drew their attention or who may have any video dash cam footage.

The appeal is also for anyone who may have witnessed the grey coloured Volkswagen Passat, registration no. 161 OY 1861, between Sunday 23rd January and yesterday, Friday 28th January.

Similarly they are seeking information on the silver coloured Toyota Aqua between Sunday 23rd January and Tuesday 25th January.

Investigating Gardaí are looking for any information on where either car was parked up at any location, or was either vehicle seen in any petrol station or at any other location over those days.

They are also seeking assistance from anyone who may have seen either of the cars in the vicinity of Ballymount, Walkinstown, Tallaght, Kylemore Road, or Ballyfermot between 6.30pm and 9pm on Sunday night 23rd January, 2022.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clondalkin Garda Station at (01) 6667600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.