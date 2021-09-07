#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 20°C Tuesday 7 September 2021
Advertisement

Covid-19: 12,000 students deemed close contacts are out of school

About 1,200 schools now having identified a case among students.

By Adam Daly Tuesday 7 Sep 2021, 11:42 AM
1 hour ago 6,398 Views 10 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5542560
Image: Shutterstock/lonndubh
Image: Shutterstock/lonndubh

AROUND 12,000 CHILDREN are home from school restricting their movements after being designated a close contact of a Covid-19 case.

The HSE has made this estimation based on 700 primary schools and 500 secondary schools reporting a Covid-19 case.

For those who have tested positive it is very likely they picked up the virus in the community rather than in schools, a spokesperson for the HSE said.

“We will closely monitor the results of the close contact testing so we can better establish the impact of the return to schools.

“Prior to schools returning there were approximately 4,000 cases per week in 0-18-year-olds, many of these children will now have also been in an educational facility and hence a high impact on the schools testing processes. ”

Niamh O‘Beirne, head of testing and tracing in the HSE, told RTÉ News the situation in schools will be clearer by the end of the week once further tests are carried out.

Related Read

06.09.21 Ireland’s 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 continues to decline

Under current school guidelines, students who are fully vaccinated do not need to restrict their movements or get a test if they are a close contact of Covid-19, as long as they don’t have any symptoms of the virus. 

Those who are not fully vaccinated must get tested for Covid-19 and restrict their movements for 14 days. They will be permitted to stop restricting their movements if they test negative for Covid-19 10 days after they were last in contact with the person who tested positive and they do not have any symptoms of the virus.

The HSE will be in touch with any student who is deemed to be a close contact.

The executive said it has also expanded its administrative team by 80 staff members to assist with the school response – verifying the details of close contacts and ensure people are booked into testing.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie